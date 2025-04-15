SupplySide Connect New Jersey Explores Critical New Transformations in Health and Nutrition, Supplements and Ingredient Formulation

SupplySide Connect New Jersey , the East Coast tradeshow dedicated to advancing the supplement, food and beverage industry through innovation and sourcing, welcomed 250+ leading exhibitors and more than 2600 participants for two days of education, business building and product discovery. SupplySide Connect New Jersey, alongside Flagship Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, showcased the latest in ingredients, manufacturing and technologies while facilitating intentional networking and actionable learning opportunities across the whole supply chain. Participants spanned ingredient suppliers and manufacturers, brands, retailers, service providers and regulatory experts.

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, intentionally designed to cultivate connections and drive meaningful business growth across the health and nutrition industry, opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling its newly reimagined branding and celebrating its partnership with Flagship Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha. Attendees actively engaged in interactive experiences like high-energy speed networking sessions held in the Connect Hub, insightful ConnectEd briefs delivering concise yet impactful industry knowledge and thought-provoking question and answer panels featuring industry luminaries.

The ConnectEd Theater launched this year, hosting dynamic content across topics like healthy aging, hormonal and reproductive health, gastrointestinal health and support for weight management, and more relevant topics at the forefront of consumer activity. Industry trends also explored how consumers are using artificial intelligence and personalized data through wearable health technology to guide health decisions like supplement usage and nutrient-dense meal replacement options, especially in categories like women's health and sports nutrition.

"SupplySide Connect New Jersey is a strategic checkpoint for the entire industry to dive into the latest trends, newest innovations and participate in meaningful conversations leading to deeper connections and long-term partnerships," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "As consumer priorities in the health and wellness sector are constantly shifting, the market is evolving faster than ever, and innovation is happening at a rapid pace. We are creating an experience for the industry to pause, connect and recalibrate the work tailored to market needs as we navigate and move forward."

Experts with backgrounds in regulatory affairs, formulation and research from companies including SupplySide Supplement Journal and the American Herbal Products Association provided attendees with real-time insights into navigating today's regulatory environment. These conversations centered around sustainable product development, stabilizing supply chains and increasing transparency in sourcing and manufacturing. The presenters also encouraged businesses to take the opportunity to rebuild a more resilient infrastructure for supplement production and distribution, while emphasizing the roles of science-backed ingredients in building consumer trust.

"We had numerous engaging questions specifically on gut health, reproductive health and weight management and how consumers are interacting with the supplement industry. There are a diverse range of companies here including manufacturers, suppliers and brands. It was interesting seeing trends in healthy aging as well as gut health, showing that consumers are really basing this on their overall wellness. Additionally, it is encouraging to see brands prioritizing and placing importance on scientific claims, and to see the engagement from the audience with the speakers providing actionable measures." Erika Craft, Market Research Analyst, Nutrition Business Journal.

A welcome happy hour and a bagel brunch offered attendees meaningful opportunities to reconnect with longtime peers and foster new professional relationships, setting a collaborative tone for attendees from across the industry. SupplySide Connect New Jersey reinforces the value of gathering with purpose, where ideas are exchanged and relationships are strengthened through strategic and intimate networking and connection touchpoints.

SupplySide Connect New Jersey will return to the Meadowlands Exposition Center Secaucus New Jersey on April 14-15, 2026.

The conversation continues October 27-30 at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas. Registration opens in June, to attend please visit www.supplysideglobal.com

About SupplySide Connect New Jersey

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, organized by Informa Markets, is the trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals from all regions gather to forge and foster business-to-business relationships. An unparalleled networking experience and macrocosm of the supply chain, SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings suppliers, manufacturers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands together. Industry professionals demonstrate and discuss innovation, make new connections and invest time to meet with partners and move projects forward to conduct business, build community and showcase innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Global and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About SupplySide?

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .?

Engage with supplysidenetwork.com and follow the latest updates on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .?

