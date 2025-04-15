Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its First Quarter 2025 Results

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the first quarter 2025.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income of $249,759 or $0.13 per share for the first quarter 2025, compared to $385,434 or $0.20 per share for the first quarter 2024. All results are unaudited.

As of March 31, 2025, total consolidated assets were $231.1 million, a decrease of $8.8 million or 3.7% compared to March 31, 2024. Gross loans ended the period at $136.6 million compared to $121.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $15.4 million or 12.7%. Total deposits were $194.0 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $198.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a 2.0% decrease.

"2025 is off to a good start, we opened our first full-service branch in Spokane during the quarter as part of our growth strategy. Loan growth continues to be steady with 12.7% growth over the previous year and a modest increase during the quarter. Although competition for deposits continues to keep interest costs elevated, we continue to increase our net interest margin, which was 3.62% at the end of the quarter. Net income continues to trail prior periods due to increased overhead related to expansion initiatives, but we are confident this will benefit us in the future," said Wes Veach, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.13 for three months ended 2025 versus $0.20 per share for three months ended 2024.

Net book value per share ended the quarter at $12.58 compared to $11.01 from one year ago.

Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.42% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 4.26% for three months ended 2025 compared to 0.65% and 7.48% for three months ended 2024, respectively.

Total assets ended the period at $231.1 million compared to $239.9 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 3.7%.

Gross loans were $136.6 million at quarter end, versus $121.1 million on March 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $194.0 million, compared to $198.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 2.0%.

For the 3 months ended March 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.62%, compared to 3.20% for 3 months ended March 31, 2024.

Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital of 0% as of March 31, 2025.

We continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, and Kellogg, Spokane, and a loan production office in Spokane Valley.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's control). Although Coeur d'Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d'Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp will be achieved.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d'Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 6,523,357 $ 10,342,676 $ 6,170,321 Securities available for sale, at fair value 77,684,462 100,446,473 91,070,959 Net loans 134,049,508 119,032,731 131,562,189 Other assets 12,821,221 10,103,270 12,610,024 Total assets $ 231,078,548 $ 239,925,150 $ 241,413,494 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 193,995,705 $ 198,007,164 $ 195,494,331 Borrowings 6,000,000 15,500,000 15,397,000 Capital lease liability 1,436,798 389,393 1,442,171 Other liabilities 5,784,565 5,211,527 5,714,280 Shareholders' equity 23,861,479 20,817,067 23,365,712 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 231,078,548 $ 239,925,150 $ 241,413,494 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.42 % 0.65 % 0.62 % Return on average equity 4.26 % 7.48 % 6.77 % Community bank leverage ratio 10.74 % 10.22 % 10.59 % Net interest margin (YTD) 3.62 % 3.20 % 3.27 % Efficiency Ratio (YTD) 79.20 % 75.04 % 75.72 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Income Statement Overview

(unaudited)

For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Interest income $ 2,856,144 $ 2,644,552 Interest expense 801,329 780,945 Net interest income 2,054,815 1,863,607 Loan loss provision 106,500 - Noninterest income 216,080 214,912 Salaries and employee benefits 1,000,116 903,781 Occupancy expense 236,595 172,267 Loss on sale, net of gains - 23,005 Other noninterest expense 561,877 483,613 Income before income taxes 365,806 495,853 Income tax expense 116,046 110,419 Net income $ 249,759 $ 385,434

