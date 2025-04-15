NST Tellennium: NetSpark Expands Platform With Acquisition of Firefly Telecom, Broadening Its Channel and Carrier-Agnostic Capabilities

NetSpark IP & Telecom ("NetSpark"), a telecom management and advisory technology firm that serves mid-market, enterprise, and government entities, is excited to announce the acquisition of the telecom division of Firefly IT Asset Recovery ("Firefly"). This marks NetSpark's fifth investment and represents a strategic partnership in expanding the platform's capabilities, with a dedicated focus on building a national channel program that delivers flexible, carrier-agnostic telecom solutions.

Founded in 2011, Firefly provides deep expertise as a technology resource for its customers and channel partners nationwide. Joining the NetSpark team from Firefly's leadership are industry veterans Atiyeh Abdo, Steve LaMadrid, and Aaron Nowaczyk, who were?the driving force behind the development of Firefly's national channel strategy. All three will transition into leadership roles in NetSpark's carrier services division.

"We are excited to welcome Firefly Telecom to the NetSpark family," said Micah Cooksey, CEO of NetSpark. "Atiyeh, Steve, and Aaron bring deep channel experience, strong industry relationships, and a shared commitment to client success. Firefly Telecom will play a key role in expanding our reach through indirect channels and offering customers a broader array of connectivity options tailored to their needs."

As a NetSpark partner, Firefly Telecom will maintain its brand with NetSpark's support and play a key role in the scale of the Company's national channel partner program while it serves as the platform's primary vehicle for carrier-diverse, client-driven telecom solutions.

"We're thrilled to be joining NetSpark with a clear mission and strong partner-focused leadership," said Atiyeh Abdo. "This partnership allows us to grow faster, serve our customers and partners better, and bring a broader range of solutions to the market."

"Firefly was built on relationships, responsiveness, and creative problem-solving," added Steve LaMadrid. "As part of NetSpark, we can now access the scale and infrastructure to deliver even more value while staying true to our roots and our partners."

"Building a true channel-led model in telecom has been a long-time goal of mine," said Aaron Nowaczyk. "We've laid the foundation at Firefly, and with the support of NetSpark, I'm excited to take our program to the next level and help partners deliver more value to their customers."

The investment in Firefly Telecom continues NetSpark's disciplined strategy of integrating high-performing telecom and managed service companies to build a market-leading national platform of telecom-driven connectivity solutions.

About NetSpark IP & Telecom

NetSpark IP & Telecom provides tailored solutions for business networks, voice services, mobility, cybersecurity, and lifecycle management. A partnership-focused company, NetSpark is dedicated to the alignment and integration of leading businesses in the telecom, connectivity, and managed services sectors.

NetSpark's growing network unlocks new possibilities for individual business owners and their teams. NetSpark's unique core services offering and national footprint provide its partner network with?unsurpassed industry knowledge and behind-the-scenes support.?Potential partners are welcome to learn more by reaching out to info@Netsparktelecom.com .?

