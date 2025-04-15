GrammaTech Announces Launch of Proteus 4.0

Next-Generation Cybersecurity Tool for Automated Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing solutions, today announced the official release of Proteus 4.0, a cutting-edge software system designed to automatically detect and repair software vulnerabilities in source code. Purpose-built for development groups, testing organizations, and cybersecurity teams, Proteus combines advanced analysis techniques to improve software security while reducing manual effort and operational costs. With this release, Proteus empowers organizations running both Linux and Windows with seamless, full-platform coverage-bringing unified security and analysis to mixed OS environments in one powerful, integrated toolset.

Proteus represents a leap forward in cybersecurity automation. By integrating symbolic execution, fuzzing, runtime monitoring, error amplification, and exploitability analysis, Proteus identifies vulnerabilities triggered by malicious inputs-including many listed in the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE)-and suggests or applies effective remediations. Unlike traditional tools, Proteus works directly on Windows and Linux binaries, eliminating the need for access to source code.

"Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed while end customers bear 100 times greater cost to fix bugs post deployment, plus the organizational risk of insecure code" said Ray DeMeo, CGO at GrammaTech. "Proteus offers a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to secure software before it is deployed, supporting both Secure-by-Design and Secure-by-Demand imperatives-especially in mission-critical systems where there's no room for error."

Expanded Platform Reach: Now with full support for Windows binaries-bringing seamless coverage across both Windows and Linux environments.

Effortless Integration: Instantly enhances your existing Proteus workflows with cross-platform fuzzing, symbolic execution, runtime monitoring, and exploitability analysis-no retooling required.

Instant Benefits, Zero Disruption: Current users get broader binary support right out of the box, with no changes to existing setups or workflows.

Cut Time, Cut Costs: Streamlines vulnerability management by automating the most time-consuming and expensive parts of the process-so your team can focus on what matters most.

"This release marks a major milestone in our vision to redefine what's possible in automated cybersecurity," said Dan Goodwin, CEO of GrammaTech. "Proteus 4.0 not only expands platform coverage but sets a new standard for precision, speed, and reliability in vulnerability management."

Proteus is available through multiple deployment models, including on-premises licensing and Software as a Service (SaaS). It has achieved Authorization to Operate (ATO) and supports air-gapped environments, making it an ideal solution for both commercial and government use, including classified settings.

About GrammaTech:

GrammaTech is a provider of advanced cybersecurity services and leading developer of software-assurance solutions. Our origin story began in the computer science department at Cornell University and now traverses a thirty-five-year company history of delivering cutting-edge cyber capability in support of government, intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. GrammaTech technology is used by software developers and system defenders alike, everywhere reliability and security are paramount. It covers threat detection and mitigation, malware analysis, machine learning and automation, migration to memory safe languages, attack surface area reduction, and software supply chain integrity.

