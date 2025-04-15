Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
15.04.25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2025 22:10 Uhr
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2025 First Quarter Financial Results On May 6, 2025

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call May 6 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


