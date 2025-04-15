Anzeige
WKN: 885036 | ISIN: US5705351048 | Ticker-Symbol: MKV
Tradegate
15.04.25
18:59 Uhr
1.586,00 Euro
+10,00
+0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.568,001.594,0022:46
0,0000,00022:00
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 22:36 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel Group to give a presentation at the beginning of its annual Omaha Brunch

Finanznachrichten News

RICHMOND, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) will hold its annual "Omaha Brunch," an event at which the company's leaders take questions from investors, on Sunday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.

Markel Group logo

This year the event will begin with a presentation on the company and recent changes within the core insurance business.

Markel Group will provide a live video and audio webcast of the presentation, which can be accessed live with the associated slide presentation through the Investor Relations page on Markel Group's website: https://ir.mklgroup.com. An archived replay of the entire two-hour session will be available on the company's website after the event.

About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit mklgroup.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077105/Markel_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-group-to-give-a-presentation-at-the-beginning-of-its-annual-omaha-brunch-302429553.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
