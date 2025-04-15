MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)

MAC Copper Limited ("MAC" or the "Company") a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands ("MAC" or the "Company"), filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("2024 Form 20-F"), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2025.

The 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from https://maccopperlimited.com/investor-relations/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx or www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of the 2024 Form 20-F will be available from April 15, 2025, and can be requested, free of charge, at https://maccopperlimited.com/investor-relations/resources/20-F-Request-Form/default.aspx

This announcement has been authorised for release by Chris Rosario and Trevor Hart, Joint Company Secretaries.

About MAC Copper Limited

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

