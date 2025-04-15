MedShift Unveils Velocity Advanced Reporting: Empowering Businesses with AI-Driven Insights and Data Visualization

MedShift, a leading enterprise SaaS company, proudly announces the launch of Velocity Advanced Reporting, a suite of upgraded features for Velocity's core reporting module. Designed to empower North American businesses with advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities, this module leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver actionable insights, further solidifying MedShift's position as an innovator in enterprise SaaS solutions.

Empowering Smarter Decisions with Advanced Reporting:

Velocity Advanced Reporting meets the rising need for real-time, data-driven insights, enabling businesses-from medical manufacturers to any company with B2B or B2C products and ?eld sales teams-to make informed decisions with precision. Standard reporting capabilities include Full Data Filters for precise data segmentation, Exporting of Reports for seamless sharing, and Access to Full Data Sets for comprehensive analysis. The advanced reporting features encompass all standard capabilities, plus:

Unlimited Scheduled Reports: Automate report generation on a recurring basis, ensuring stakeholders receive timely insights without manual effort.

Visual Report Charting: Transform data into dynamic visualizations such as bar charts, line graphs, and heat maps, making complex insights intuitive and actionable.

Advanced Data Exports to Any External Data Source: Seamlessly export data to external systems, integrating Velocity insights with preferred analytics tools, data warehouses, or third-party platforms for enhanced flexibility.

This module integrates seamlessly with Velocity's existing suite-Uni?ed Commerce, Commissions, Field Sales Ordering, Virtual Payments, Shipping, Lending and Pulse IoT-syncing with enterprise systems like QBO, NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce to provide a uni?ed view of business performance. Since its release, Velocity Advanced Reporting has achieved 100% adoption among MedShift's existing customer base, re?ecting its immediate value and seamless integration into their operations.

Driving Strategic Growth Through Innovation:

"Velocity Advanced Reporting marks a pivotal advancement in how businesses can leverage data for strategic decision-making," said Adam Walsh, Chief Technology Of?cer at MedShift. "With advanced real-time reporting, dynamic visualization, and seamless data export capabilities, we're empowering our customers to unlock deeper insights and drive operational excellence across North America." Later this year, MedShift will release integrated AI into the Advanced Reporting suite, allowing users to create custom reports through simple text-based requests, enabling users to generate detailed, narrative-driven reports without technical expertise.

Availability:

Velocity Advanced Reporting is now available as a subscription module within the Velocity SaaS Platform, with pricing tailored to customer needs based on data volume and reporting complexity. Businesses can explore its capabilities through a personalized demo. Visit hwww.medshift.com/contact-us/talk-to-us or contact techsales@medshift.com to learn more and get started.

About MedShift:

MedShift, a pioneering medical technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, transforms business operations through its ?agship product, the Velocity Enterprise SaaS Platform. Founded in 2015, it initially served the medical aesthetics industry-supporting manufacturers and distributors in dermatology, plastic surgery, and medspas-with innovative software. Its mission has since expanded to provide industry-agnostic tools for organizations with commissioned sales teams, Uni?ed eCommerce needs, or connected devices, including industrial and medical suppliers and manufacturers. As the sole product, Velocity integrates sales, commerce, virtual payments, and device management into a scalable platform, driving ef?ciency and growth. Serving over 5,400 customers across North America, MedShift is committed to reducing industry costs and enhancing operational ef?ciency through cutting-edge software driven technology.

