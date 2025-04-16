-Meeting the Need for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices-

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) announced that it has developed the "FI (Fine Insulation) finish", a stainless steel with high surface insulation resistance.

We have developed our own "FI finish", a stainless steel surface pre-coated with an inorganic coating (about 1µm in thickness) that offers electrical insulation resistance.

In recent years, miniaturization and low-profile design have become increasingly prominent in electronic devices such as smartphones and game consoles. Until now, measures have been taken to avoid short circuits by installing insulating tape or resin composites at points that come into contact with conductive parts. However, these solutions have led to higher costs and have obstructed miniaturization, and low-profile design.

Against the backdrop of such issues, we have developed our own "FI finish". Since the "FI finish" does not require post-processing for surface treatment, it is a space-saving product that also contributes to process simplification, improved productivity, and cost reduction for customers. We aim to expand sales in the future, focusing on applications in electronic devices and secondary battery.

"FI finish" is also an "Eco-Product," certified under our own standards as an environmentally friendly product, because it reduces environmental impact by eliminating the need for insulation treatment at the customer's site. Our goal is to achieve Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2050, and we will contribute to realizing carbon neutrality through the expanded sales of "Eco-Product".

Features of FI finish

This is a coating with high surface insulation resistance (50MO or more*).

*Resistance in the thickness direction is measured with a digital multimeter. The coating has high heat resistance, maintaining stable performance even at high temperatures (up to 850°C). This hard inorganic coating offers excellent scratch resistance and is suitable for sliding parts. The thickness of the coating is between 0.5 and 1µm. Metals other than stainless steel can be considered.

Specifications

1) Steel Grade: SUS304, SUS301, SUS430, etc.

2) Thickness: 0.05 to 0.15mm

3) Width: Max. 500mm

*For specifications other than the above, please consult us.

Overview of Steel Strip Products

Our original designed equipment, built upon our extensive cold-rolling know-how, and our industry-leading proprietary technologies developed through these facilities and our deep expertise, are ready to meet all the diverse needs of our customers.

URL: https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/corporate-profile/business/cold-rolled-stainless-steel-strip

