Amateur Athletic Union: Lexi Rodriguez Wins the 95th AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez Becomes the Third-Ever Volleyball Player to Win the Award in Its 95-Year History

Former Nebraska star and standout libero Lexi Rodriguez has been announced as the winner of the 95th AAU Sullivan Award. Rodriguez was presented the award during this year's AAU Sullivan Award ceremony on Tuesday, April 15, at the New York Athletic Club. The ceremony was broadcast live on ESPN+ for the first time this year.

Rodriguez becomes just the third volleyball player to win the award in its 95-year history, joining Lauren Carlini (2016) and Kathryn Plummer (2018). It is the first time Nebraska volleyball has had a finalist for the award since Mikaela Foecke in 2018.

"To be here with Olympic and World champions, it hasn't sunk in yet," said Lexi Rodriguez, newest AAU Sullivan Award winner. "Thank you to the AAU for this incredible honor and want to give credit to all the athletes nominated. It's been an incredible couple of days."

Rodriguez finished her time with Nebraska Volleyball as one of the all-time program greats. The program record holder in career digs (1,897) was named a finalist for the 2024 AVCA National Player of the Year Award and the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.

The AAU Sullivan Award has been presented annually by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) since 1930 to the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States. In addition to athletic excellence, the AAU Sullivan Award recognizes the qualities of leadership, citizenship, character, and sportsmanship on and off the playing surface.

"We are incredibly honored to add Lexi as the newest winner of the AAU Sullivan Award," said Jo Mirza, AAU President. "She's phenomenal, both on and off the court."

Rodriguez was determined the winner following a combination of a public vote, as well as votes from the AAU Sullivan Award Committee, sports media around the country, and past winners and finalists of the award.

The other finalists for this year's award included Michigan State and USA Hockey goaltender Trey Augustine, Duke Basketball's Cooper Flagg, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Olympic champion fencer Lee Kiefer, and World Champion figure skater Ilia Malinin.

Photo and Video of the Ceremony Courtesy of AAU and ESPN Can Be Found HERE

Former winners Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1986), Charlie Ward (1993), Sarah Hughes (2002) and Jessica Long (2006) were on hand to help celebrate the newest winner of one of the oldest athletic awards in the country. Prior winners of the prestigious AAU Sullivan Award include Olympians Michael Phelps (swimming, 2003) and Shawn Johnson (gymnastics, 2008); basketball star Caitlin Clark (Basketball, 2023); Track and Field icons Jackie Joyner-Kersee (Heptathlon, 1986) and Carl Lewis (Track, 1981); and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (football, 1997). A full list of recipients can be found here.

SOURCE: Amateur Athletic Union (AAU)

