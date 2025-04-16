ICP Hub Singapore Energized for DFINITY's World Computer Summit 2025 in Zurich: A Global Celebration of Decentralized Innovation

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP Hub Singapore is brimming with excitement for the World Computer Summit 2025, hosted by the DFINITY Foundation in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 3, 2025, at Nüschelerstrasse 15. Celebrating the 4th anniversary of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), this year's Summit is poised to surpass the unforgettable 3rd-anniversary event, uniting a global community of innovators, developers, and visionaries. ICP Hub Singapore will send a dynamic delegation to join the global ICP Hubs programme, with representatives from hubs worldwide converging to shape the future of decentralized technology.

The Internet Computer, DFINITY's groundbreaking blockchain platform, empowers secure, scalable, and autonomous digital ecosystems, redefining how we build and interact online. The Summit will spotlight this vision, bringing together diverse perspectives to explore real-world applications like decentralized finance (DeFi), secure data sovereignty, and beyond.

A Global Convergence

The World Computer Summit 2025 will draw attendees from every continent, including prominent crypto and fintech leaders from Singapore, a global powerhouse in blockchain innovation. The global ICP Hubs programme will see delegations from Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and beyond, creating a vibrant tapestry of ideas.

Singapore's delegation, featuring key figures from the city-state's thriving crypto and fintech scene, will showcase the nation's leadership in driving blockchain forward. Their presence will spark collaborations with international counterparts, fueling projects that could redefine the decentralized landscape.

Elevating the Experience

Last year's 3rd-anniversary Summit left attendees inspired, with its dynamic keynotes, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities earning high praise. The 2025 edition promises to raise the bar, offering:

Keynote addresses from DFINITY's leadership, including Founder and Chief Scientist Dominic Williams, sharing bold updates to the Internet Computer's roadmap.

from DFINITY's leadership, including Founder and Chief Scientist Dominic Williams, sharing bold updates to the Internet Computer's roadmap. Panel discussions diving into blockchain's intersection with AI, decentralized governance, and more, featuring global thought leaders.

diving into blockchain's intersection with AI, decentralized governance, and more, featuring global thought leaders. Developer workshops guiding participants on building everything from smart contracts to fully on-chain applications.

guiding participants on building everything from smart contracts to fully on-chain applications. Networking events fostering partnerships across borders, with a focus on uniting the global ICP Hubs community.

Anticipation is high for potential surprises, from new tools to ecosystem milestones, ensuring the Summit will be a pivotal moment for the Internet Computer community.

Why It Matters

The Summit is more than an event-it's a bold step toward realizing the Internet Computer's mission to create a secure, decentralized, and user-owned internet. Unlike traditional blockchains, ICP enables developers to build applications that run entirely on-chain, free from centralized cloud providers. This vision empowers communities, protects data, and unlocks new possibilities for innovation.

For ICP Hub Singapore, the Summit is an opportunity to highlight Singapore's contributions to this global movement. "We're thrilled to bring Singapore's energy to Zurich and collaborate with hubs worldwide," said a spokesperson for ICP Hub Singapore. "This event will inspire projects that push the boundaries of what's possible on the Internet Computer."

Join the Journey

The World Computer Summit 2025 welcomes developers, entrepreneurs, and anyone passionate about decentralized technology. Registration details are available on DFINITY's official website (#). ICP Hub Singapore invites the community to join this transformative moment and connect with the delegation for more information.

Event Details:

Date : June 3, 2025

: June 3, 2025 Location : Nüschelerstrasse 15, Zurich, Switzerland

: Nüschelerstrasse 15, Zurich, Switzerland Information: https://worldcomputer.com/wcs25

About ICP Hub Singapore

ICP Hub Singapore drives innovation on the Internet Computer through community events, developer support, and partnerships. Based in a global blockchain hub, it connects Singapore's talent with the worldwide ICP community to build a decentralized future.

About DFINITY Foundation

Headquartered in Zurich, the DFINITY Foundation created the Internet Computer, a third-generation blockchain enabling secure, scalable digital ecosystems. DFINITY is committed to advancing decentralized technology for a more open world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-hub-singapore-energized-for-dfinitys-world-computer-summit-2025-in-zurich-a-global-celebration-of-decentralized-innovation-302429756.html