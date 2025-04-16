Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 04:48 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TICA TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design

Finanznachrichten News

NANJING, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TICA, a global leader in HVAC innovation, has been honored with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 for its TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller, a breakthrough solution redefining industrial climate control. This accolade, awarded by Germany's Red Dot Design Award jury, underscores TICA's commitment to pioneering sustainable and user-centric design.

TICA TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, recognizing exceptional innovation, functionality, and aesthetic excellence. TICA TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller stood out for its fusion of advanced engineering and visionary design, positioning it as a benchmark for future-oriented industrial solutions.

Design & Sustainability in Harmony
The chiller's smart, integrated control system, built on TICA's decades of technical expertise, enables seamless operation across diverse environments, from precision manufacturing facilities to comfort-focused commercial spaces. Its modular architecture supports TICA's end-to-end service model, ensuring rapid pre-sale customization, hassle-free installation, and lifelong maintenance-all while maintaining industry-leading performance and reliability.

"The Red Dot Award validates our belief that industrial design must serve both function and form," said David Wen, General Manager of TICA Chiller Business Unit. "The TESFU-205 is a testament to how intelligent engineering and thoughtful design can coexist-delivering unmatched efficiency, sustainability, and user-centric value."

Strategic Presence in Europe
TICA's award coincides with its accelerated European growth strategy. Since entering the market in 2009, TICA has deployed its solutions across 600+ large-scale projects in 20+ European countries, supported by localized sales and service networks. In 2025, the company will establish a German office to enhance regional R&D, manufacturing, and customer responsiveness. Concurrently, TICA is launching eco-friendly residential systems, including R290 ATW Heat Pump, addressing Europe's demand for low-GWP solutions.

Looking ahead, TICA remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of HVAC innovation across commercial and industrial sectors, driving the global transition toward energy-efficient, climate-resilient infrastructure.

About TICA
Founded in 1991, TICA is a global leader in sustainable technologies, operating through two pillars: TICA Climate Solutions, providing energy-efficient HVAC solutions for clean air, and TICA Energy, a pioneer in Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power generation. With 4,500 employees, 17 manufacturing bases, and a presence in 87 countries, TICA drives progress toward a carbon-neutral future while enhancing quality of life worldwide.

For media inquiries, contact Rachel Ying Zhou: zhouying2@ticachina.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666021/TICA_TESFU_205_Integrated_Evaporative_Cooling_Chiller.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tica-tesfu-205-integrated-evaporative-cooling-chiller-wins-prestigious-red-dot-award-for-product-design-302429783.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.