Premium energy drink 28 BLACK known for its unique flavours and empowering slogan "The day has 28 hours" enters the Indian market with a mid-year launch. Already a popular choice in 26 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, 28 BLACK aims to energize the Indian market with its distinctive taste and brand philosophy. The launch shows 28 BLACK's dedication to providing energy drinks for India's lifestyle-oriented consumers.

28 BLACK stands out in the competitive energy drink market by focusing on taste and quality, attracting loyal consumers who appreciate its more natural flavours. The brand's slogan, "The day has 28 hours" embodies its commitment to empowering consumers to achieve more and live life to the fullest.

"We are thrilled to introduce 28 BLACK to India, a dynamic market with a vibrant and energetic consumer base," said Daniel Geuther, CEO of Yinbev Beverages India Private Limited, exclusive importer of 28 BLACK in India, "We believe that 28 BLACK's unique taste and brand ethos will resonate strongly with Indian consumers who are looking for a delicious and effective energy boost to fuel their ambitions."

The brand's appeal extends beyond just providing energy; it represents a lifestyle. 28 BLACK is synonymous with individuals who live life to the fullest and appreciate the special moments. They are modern, open-minded, educated, brand savvy, lifestyle-orientated and stand for an urban, active and dynamic lifestyle. The brand is involved in various cultural spheres, including sports, car racing, music festivals, and fashion.

28 BLACK is known as the taste expert and distinguishes itself through its commitment to taste innovation. The brand's signature açaí flavour has become a global favourite, and the company plans to introduce a range of exciting flavours to the Indian market, catering to local preferences while maintaining its high-quality standards.

The company believes that its brand identity will resonate with Indian consumers who value both functionality and style. "We are confident that 28 BLACK will quickly become a favourite among Indian consumers," added Priyal Kilachand, COO at Yinbev Beverages India Private Limited. "We are committed to building a strong presence in the Indian market through strategic partnerships with retailers and distributors, as well as engaging marketing campaigns that show the lifestyle and unique benefits of 28 BLACK."

About 28 BLACK

28 BLACK is a leading global energy drink brand, available in 26 countries across the globe. Known for its taurine-free formula and bold, fruit-forward flavours, the brand offers a fresh take on energy with a lifestyle focus and a mission to help consumers achieve their dreams. The slogan "The day has 28 hours" embodies 28 BLACK's belief in making the most out of every single day.

