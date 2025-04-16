Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.): Experience Seamless Pokémon GO Adventures in the Middle East with Brook Auto Catch Light - Compact, Powerful, and Now Within Your Reach!

TAIPEI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokémon GO Trainers across the Middle East can now take their gameplay to the next level with the launch of the Brook Auto Catch Light, the world's smallest and smartest auto-catching device - now available.

Whether you're multitasking during a busy day or enjoying a relaxing stroll, this sleek, coin-sized device ensures you never miss rare spawns, shiny Pokémon, or perfect IV catches - even when your phone stays in your pocket.

Crafted for convenience and performance, the Brook Auto Catch Light empowers trainers to play smarter and live better. With dual-account support, hands-free operation, and a clean minimalist design, it's the perfect Pokémon GO companion for both casual players and serious collectors.

Why Trainers Across the Middle East are Choosing Brook Auto Catch Light:

Ultra-compact, pocket-sized design - As small as a coin, it's discreet, lightweight, and easy to carry anywhere.

- As small as a coin, it's discreet, lightweight, and easy to carry anywhere. Dual-account connectivity - Seamlessly manage two Pokémon GO accounts at once.

- Seamlessly manage two Pokémon GO accounts at once. Hands-free auto-catch & spin - Catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops automatically, so you never miss a moment.

- Catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops automatically, so you never miss a moment. Sleek, minimalist look - Modern black design that blends style with simplicity.

- Modern black design that blends style with simplicity. Effortless play, enriched lifestyle - Whether you're enjoying a walk, a coffee break, or time with friends, Auto Catch Light lets you keep catching without interrupting your day.

From Community Day events to your everyday commute, Brook Auto Catch Light ensures you never miss a rare Pokémon, shiny find, or perfect IV - even when your phone is tucked away.

Play on your terms, at your pace. Let the catches come to you.

Now Available on Amazon

Grab yours today: https://brook.gg/3R8Oy5m

About Brook

Brook is a leading gaming hardware brand based in Taiwan, trusted by gamers around the world. Known for designing high-performance accessories - from multi-platform controllers to advanced mobile gaming tools - Brook delivers innovative solutions that enhance how players battle, catch, and explore.

With a mission to help gamers enjoy every moment their way, Brook continues to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.

Learn more: https://brook.gg/4btmT8g

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664762/Brook_Gaming.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-seamless-pokemon-go-adventures-in-the-middle-east-with-brook-auto-catch-light--compact-powerful-and-now-within-your-reach-302429890.html