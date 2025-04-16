Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Dow Jones News
16.04.2025 06:33 Uhr
TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. April

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. April 

=== 
*** 00:30 GB/Rio Tinto plc, Operation Report 1Q 
  01:10 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Cook, Rede bei Jahresempfang des Cal Alumni Club, 
     Washington DC 
*** 04:00 CN/BIP 1Q 
     PROGNOSE: +5,2% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +5,4% gg Vj 
*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 1Q 
  07:00 DE/Sartorius AG, Ergebnis 1Q (09:00 PK; 13:00 Analystenkonferenz) 
*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q 
  07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q 
  08:00 NL/Heineken NV, Trading Update 1Q 
*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März 
     PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,7% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,4% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj 
     Kern 
     PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,4% gg Vm/+3,5% gg Vj 
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Eurozone Februar 
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise März 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE:    +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj 
     Vorabschätzung: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj 
     zuvor:     +0,4% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj 
     Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) 
     PROGNOSE:    +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
     Vorabschätzung: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
     zuvor:     +0,5% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 
  11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052 
     (Volumen 1,0 Mrd EUR) Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit 
     Laufzeit August 2056 (Volumen 1,5 Mrd EUR) 
*** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 13:00 US/MBA-Index (Market/Purchase/Refinance) - Zahl der Hypothekenanträge 
     (Woche) 
  13:30 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz März 
     PROGNOSE: +1,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm 
     Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung März 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,7% gg Vm 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE: 77,9% 
     zuvor:  78,2% 
*** 15:45 CA/Bank of Canada, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats 
     Overnight Rate 
     PROGNOSE: 2,75% 
     zuvor:  2,75% 
*** 16:00 US/United Airlines Holdings Inc, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Februar 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen 
     Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche 
*** 18:00 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Columbus Metropolitan 
     Club Weekly Forum Event 
*** 19:30 US/Fed-Chairman Powell, Rede zum Wirtschaftsausblick im 
     Economic Club of Chicago 
  22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 22:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Operation Report 9 Monate 
 
***   - US/Dallas-Fed-Präsidentin Logan und Kansas-City-Präsident Schmid, 
     Reden bei Global Perspectives Event 
***   - US/Japans Wirtschaftsminister Akazawa trifft US-Finanzminister Bessent 
     und Handelsbeauftragten Greer 
    - NO/Börsenhandel in Norwegen verkürzt 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/hab/mgo/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2025 Dow Jones News
