Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the final extraordinary distribution of USD 0.74 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 16, 2025
Reference is made to the announcement on April 16, 2025, of final extraordinary distribution of $0.74 per share:
Return of capital: $0.16
Dividend: $0.58
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: April 23, 2025
Ex-date: April 24, 2025
Record date: April 25, 2025
Payment date: May 7, 2025
Date of Approval: April 15, 2025
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)