Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the final extraordinary distribution of USD 0.74 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 16, 2025

Reference is made to the announcement on April 16, 2025, of final extraordinary distribution of $0.74 per share:

Return of capital: $0.16

Dividend: $0.58

Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: April 23, 2025

Ex-date: April 24, 2025

Record date: April 25, 2025

Payment date: May 7, 2025

Date of Approval: April 15, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


