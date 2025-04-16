The "morphing skin" would track sunlight and have the flexibility and surface area to wrap across large surfaces, such as buildings and stadiums. From pv magazine USA Researchers from Cornell University are working to create a portable, dual-axis canopy of approximately 14 m2 that will morph and track the sun to optimize solar energy capture. For HelioSkin, part of their brand's vision is to "make solar attractive so people actually find it usable and interesting. " The "morphing skin" would track sunlight and have the flexibility and surface area to wrap across large surfaces, such as buildings ...

