Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc

5493003K5E043LHLO706

Changes to Portfolio Management Team

16 April 2025

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has been informed of changes being made to BlackRock's Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") team structure. The changes are designed to enhance investment focus, with a greater alignment of expertise and portfolio management responsibilities.

Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher will continue in their roles as co-managers of the Company's portfolio, supported by the extensive resources available through BlackRock's global footprint of research, technology and risk analytics, stewardship and corporate access. Sudaif Niaz will step down as a co-manager of the Company's portfolio.

No changes are being made to the way the Company's portfolio is managed on a day-to-day basis as a result of this change.

Katrina Hart, Chair of the Company commented:

"The Board supports the changes being made to BlackRock's wider GEM team, which it believes will be positive and should enhance focus and efficiency.It values the continuity provided by Sam and Emily highly, given that they have managed the portfolio since inception and will continue as lead co-managers. The Board thanks Sudaif for his commitment and contribution to the Company since his appointment as co-manager in February 2023, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 2639
Bart Nash - 020 7743 5777
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.