A reduction in the provision of globally sourced reinsurance capacity to markets in Central and West Asia has prompted some domestic insurers to step up to try to fill the gap, according to a new report released by AM Best

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Riskier Exposures for Central and West Asian Insurers as They Turn to Reinsurance to Drive Overseas Growth," AM Best notes that the withdrawal of Russian capacity following the imposition of economic sanctions in 2022 created a gap in the market upon which other local carriers have been looking to capitalise.

The report also states that the operating environment in most of these markets remains highly competitive. This limits the ability to achieve domestic organic growth, with primary insurance companies in the region increasingly turning to international reinsurance business as they seek to diversify their existing domestic books of business and establish a presence in foreign markets.

"This could be beneficial for the carriers' overall market profiles should they successfully achieve profitable growth," said Todor Kitin, senior financial analyst at AM Best. "But also poses substantial risks for those insurers that lack appropriate expertise or knowledge in the segment or market into which they are expanding."

