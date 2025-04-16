Press Release



16 April 2025



Signify completes share repurchases to cover share-based remuneration and continues with the share repurchases for capital reduction



Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify.



In the period April 14 to April 15, Signify repurchased 28,138 shares. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 18.40 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 0.5 million. The total number of shares repurchased under the program to date is 1,345,537 shares for a total consideration of EUR 27.5 million.

As from April 16, the share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be allocated to the cancellation of shares.Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

