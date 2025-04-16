Anzeige
WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392
16.04.25
09:20 Uhr
18,210 Euro
-0,250
-1,35 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2025 09:10 Uhr
Signify completes share repurchases to cover share-based remuneration and continues with the share repurchases for capital reduction

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

16 April 2025

Signify completes share repurchases to cover share-based remuneration and continues with the share repurchases for capital reduction

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify.

In the period April 14 to April 15, Signify repurchased 28,138 shares. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 18.40 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 0.5 million. The total number of shares repurchased under the program to date is 1,345,537 shares for a total consideration of EUR 27.5 million.



As from April 16, the share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be allocated to the cancellation of shares.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20250416_Signify completes share repurchases to cover share-based remuneration and continues with the share repurchases for capital reduction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d33aa32-07ea-4182-81d4-6d10dfff9181)

