Bitwise Europe: Bitwise expands institutional-grade access to Bitcoin and Ethereum with four ETP listings on London Stock Exchange

April 16, 2025. Frankfurt, London: Bitwise has listed four of its Germany-issued crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), expanding access to its institutional-grade product suite for Bitcoin and Ethereum investors, and widening its footprint across European markets. The lineup includes BTC1, the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, one of Europe's most cost-efficient Bitcoin ETPs with a total expense ratio (TER) of just 0.20% and the Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP, which has a five-year track record and ranks as Europe's most liquid Bitcoin ETP. While these products remain restricted to professional and wholesale investors in the UK, the London listing significantly improves access for qualified market participants. Bitwise is a pure-play digital asset manager, yet our ETPs are designed by experts with deep expertise in both digital assets and traditional financial markets-making them ideally suited to the needs of institutional investors.

Bradley Duke, Managing Director, Head of Bitwise Europe, said: "I am very pleased to see the debut listings of Bitwise products on the London Stock Exchange, one of Europe's most esteemed trading venues. Investing in crypto is rapidly becoming mainstream and institutional investors increasingly allocate digital assets to their portfolios. Bitwise offers secure, transparent, and best-in-class crypto investment products, supported by a team with expert knowledge of the market and the needs of institutional investors. We will continue to innovate our product range, in dialogue with investors to bring products that suit their needs in this rapidly developing asset class.

The four products listed in London as of 15 April are:

The Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1, ISIN: DE000A4AER62), a cost-efficient Bitcoin ETP option without fee holidays, with a TER of 0.20% per year, making it ideal for strategic allocations. The product is designed for long-term institutional investors seeking cost efficiency and benchmark reliability. The NAV is calculated three times daily using Bitwise's unique Triple-Daily NAV Method, which integrates primary market liquidity from Hong Kong, the European Union, and the United States.

The Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE, ISIN: DE000A27Z304) the most liquid crypto ETP on the XETRA trading platform of Deutsche Börse, with one of the lowest bid-ask spreads, and the second-highest assets under management (AUM) of any physical Bitcoin ETP in Europe. It is often used by traders and short- to mid-term investors looking for flexible exposure to Bitcoin. Launched in June 2020 as the first ever crypto ETP on the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, BTCE is one of the largest Bitcoin products in terms of assets under management in Europe.

The Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH, ISIN: DE000A3GMKD7), an institutional-grade Ethereum product that gives investors pure exposure to Ethereum performance, equipped with institutional-grade custody. The assets backing the ETP are kept in cold-storage, and are secured by an independent trustee, thus mitigating issuer default risk.

The Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32, ISIN: DE000A3G90G9), an institutional-grade, low cost, and liquid vehicle with staking rewards accumulating in the ETP daily leveraging ETH staking for maximum investor outcome. It has seen consistent positive net inflows while maintaining competitive bid-ask spreads, and aims at offering the lowest total cost of ownership among ETH Staking ETPs. As the only ETH staking ETP tied to a real benchmark, it enables investors to accurately evaluate Ethereum staking opportunities and clearly assess performance against industry standards.

Bitwise has accelerated its activities in Europe since its acquisition of ETC Group last year, continuing to launch innovative new products regularly, such as the Bitwise Solana Staking ETP in November 2024, the Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP in December and the Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP just last month. Its products trade on several of Europe's largest stock exchanges. Committed to transparency, expert product design, and professional management, Bitwise frequently publishes crypto research and market insights to educate and inform investors of the emerging opportunities in the digital assets space.

Bitwise enables investors to gain exposure to digital assets without the need for a crypto wallet, as our ETPs trade on regulated exchanges, just like traditional stocks or ETFs. Each ETP is fully backed by the corresponding digital asset, securely held in institutional-grade cold-storage custody. Structurally comparable to precious metal ETCs, Bitwise's crypto ETPs also feature a physical redemption mechanism. Investor protection is further enhanced through the presence of an independent trustee and an audited issuer structure, ensuring that the underlying assets are held off the issuer's balance sheet, thereby minimizing insolvency risk. Bitwise ETPs can be seamlessly integrated into standard brokerage or ETF portfolio accounts and are often eligible for SIPP and ISA inclusion, making them accessible for long-term investment planning in the UK.

LSE Listed ETPs Trading Information

Instrument Name ISIN Issuer Trading currency BITWISE CORE BITCOIN ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/BT1U/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A4AER62 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-core-bitcoin-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH USD BITWISE CORE BITCOIN ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/BT1G/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A4AER62 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-core-bitcoin-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH GBP BITWISE PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/BTUS/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A27Z304 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-physical-bitcoin-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH USD BITWISE PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/BTUK/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A27Z304 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-physical-bitcoin-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH GBP BITWISE PHYSICAL ETHEREUM ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/ZETU/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A3GMKD7 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-physical-ethereum-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH USD BITWISE PHYSICAL ETHEREUM ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/ZETG/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A3GMKD7 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-physical-ethereum-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH GBP BITWISE ETHEREUM STAKING ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/ET3U/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A3G90G9 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-ethereum-staking-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH USD BITWISE ETHEREUM STAKING ETP (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/ET3G/bitwise-europe-gmbh)

DE000A3G90G9 (https://etc-group.com/products/bitwise-ethereum-staking-etp/)

Bitwise Europe GmbH GBP

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past four years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin. We exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Our European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com/eu



