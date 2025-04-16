Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, talent and technology solutions to the financial services industry, announced today the appointment of Kelvin Cheema as Managing Director, Global Transformation Change and Interim Global Chief Information Officer.

Kelvin is tasked with driving technology leadership, an ambitious, company-wide digital transformation initiative that integrates cutting-edge technologies and data-driven decision-making processes across the organisation.

In this pivotal role, Kelvin will lead Acuity's strategic technological advancement, ensuring seamless integration of technology, data and operations to enhance client outcomes and operational efficiency. His leadership is anticipated to be instrumental in leveraging artificial intelligence and automated solutions to refine business processes, and bolster risk management frameworks.

"Kelvin's joining marks a significant evolution in our strategic direction," remarked Ian Mullen, Chief Financial Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. "His deep expertise in orchestrating global transformations and his visionary approach are critical as we navigate through this era of digital acceleration. Acuity is at a critical juncture; our ability to harness data, insights, and automation will differentiate us and drive sustainable growth. We are confident that Kelvin's leadership will be pivotal in fostering innovation and making informed, strategic decisions for our clients globally."

Kelvin brings over two decades of experience in driving transformation across a spectrum of industries, including prominent stints at the Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Kingfisher, Convatec Group, Heathrow Airport Holdings, Domino's Pizza and the Big 4 management consulting firms. Kelvin is an alumnus of Oxford Business School and INSEAD.

"By consolidating our capabilities in IT, HR, M&A, Sales, Delivery, and all enablement supporting teams into a cohesive, insight-driven framework, we are positioning Acuity for sustained growth, agility, and impactful market presence," stated Kelvin. "I am eager to advance our transformation agenda to further strengthen Acuity as the foremost data, analytics, and AI-led technology solution provider to global financial customers."

In this new role, Kelvin will spearhead a global portfolio of enterprise-wide business and technology transformative initiatives, boosting data-driven intelligence, AI innovation and M&A integration.

