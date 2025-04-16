Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM9
Tradegate
16.04.25
11:10 Uhr
22,835 Euro
-0,240
-1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,84022,89511:11
22,84522,95011:11
Dow Jones News
16.04.2025 09:39 Uhr
93 Leser
Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) 
Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.133 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22325241 
CODE: NRJL LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:     FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NRJL LN 
LEI Code:   9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 
Sequence No.: 383049 
EQS News ID:  2118752 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.