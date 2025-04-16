TWOPAGES Celebrates Earth Month with Sustainable Curtain Selections That Redefine Eco-Living

Blending timeless design with sustainability to support healthier, greener living spaces

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / As Earth Month draws attention to the urgent need for climate action and sustainable living, TWOPAGES - a provider of customizable window treatments, is reaffirming its commitment to environmentally responsible living by encouraging homeowners to embrace sustainability through conscious home design.

At the heart of TWOPAGES' sustainable approach is its made-to-order production model. Every curtain and shade is custom-crafted to the customer's specifications, which helps reduce excess inventory and fabric waste. By only producing what's needed, TWOPAGES avoids the common pitfalls of overproduction that often result in surplus and landfill contributions.

TWOPAGES sticks to natural, renewable fibers like flax, linen, cotton, jute, ramie, and bamboo. They're plant-based, biodegradable, and way easier on the environment than synthetics. Plus, they're breathable, durable, and hypoallergenic so they feel good. Unlike synthetic fabrics, which can trap heat and shed microplastics, these natural options support both environmental and indoor wellness.

To honor the theme of Environmental Protection Month, TWOPAGES is spotlighting a few standout products that reflect the brand's eco-conscious values:

Patti Premium Belgian Linen Flax Curtain

Crafted from 100% Belgian flax linen, Patti Belgian Linen Curtain balances durability with a soft, breathable touch. Its natural antimicrobial and moisture-regulating properties make it ideal for humid environments. Hypoallergenic and dust-resistant, it's a long-lasting, eco-friendly choice with customizable light and thermal control.

A symbol of quiet strength, the Patti curtain pairs functional resilience with understated elegance, an embodiment of strong yet refined aesthetics.

Natural Ramie Bamboo Woven Shade

This woven shade is constructed from 100% ramie and bamboo, both of which are renewable and biodegradable materials. The Natural Ramie Bamboo Woven Shade is hand-assembled, featuring a structured, tightly woven texture that provides moderate light filtration (approximately 60% shading). It is available with multiple liner options (unlined, privacy, and blackout) to accommodate varying needs for light control and privacy.

Handcrafted using a carbon-conscious process, it blends form and function for eco-aware homes of any style.

Ron Linen Herringbone Curtain

Blending linen and cotton in a refined herringbone weave, the Ron Curtain is breathable, durable, and subtly textured. It naturally resists dust and enhances air circulation, making it a smart choice for homes seeking comfort, quiet, and clean indoor air.

Its subtle herringbone pattern offers an organic texture that adds a refined texture to any room.

Joy 100% Linen Sheer Curtain

Made entirely from biodegradable linen, the Joy 100% Linen Sheer Curtain combines sustainability with an airy, lightweight feel. Its minimally processed fabric retains natural breathability and supports airflow, helping to maintain cooler indoor temperatures. The sheer weave softly diffuses daylight while preserving a sense of openness, making it ideal for spaces that benefit from gentle light. With neutral tones, a natural drape, and a simple, low-maintenance composition, it fits easily into a variety of interior styles, and is built to last.

With these new eco selections, TWOPAGES empowers homeowners to align their living spaces with their values-without compromising on design or comfort. As part of its broader environmental mission, TWOPAGES continues to innovate with integrity, proving that responsible design isn't a trend-it's the future.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a home décor brand specializing in menu-based, made-to-order window treatments-a differentiated model that streamlines customization while maximizing operational efficiency. The company offers a wide selection of fabrics and finishes, with a focus on quality, material integrity, and environmental accountability. Its production facility spans over 100,000 square meters and supports in-house development, traceability, and over 600,000 households enjoy TWOPAGE's menu-based customization.

