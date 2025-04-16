DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57093691 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN LEI Code: 213800QH5ZFWSE42RK13 Sequence No.: 383224 EQS News ID: 2119120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2119120&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)