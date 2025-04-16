NEXT 15 GROUP

Next 15 faced a number of challenges in the year to end January, with a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, relatively high exposure to the tech sector and the loss of the Mach49 contract. This masked some strong performances elsewhere within the group, particularly at SMG where existing relationships with retailers have been extended and important new customers brought on board. Next 15 has been responding to market conditions through simplifying the group structure (with more to do here), taking out duplicated costs and working to drive greater alignment between the various group companies and activities. The balance sheet is in good enough health to support continuing bolt-on M&A, investment in AI and new capabilities, with the maintained dividend providing an attractive yield.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...