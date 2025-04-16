Anzeige
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 10:48 Uhr
Huasun Energy: Up to 100% Bifaciality: Huasun's Kunlun Series HJT Modules Achieve Exceptional Power in Vertical PV Applications

Finanznachrichten News

XUANCHENG, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, the leader in high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, proudly unveils its Kunlun Series HJT solar modules, a next-generation product with bifaciality approaching 100%, designed for vertical photovoltaic (PV) installations. It marks a major step toward solving land-use constraints while boosting energy yield, project economics, and system reliability.

Huasun Chairman and CEO Xiaohua (Jimmy) Xu emphasized the industry's growing need for high-efficiency solutions in constrained environments. "Traditional PV systems face increasing land limitations and electricity price fluctuations. The Kunlun Series introduces a revolutionary approach by optimizing revenue with 'dual-peak power generation' in vertical installations, enhancing energy security and economic returns." Xu stated.

In AgriPV, Huasun collaborates with Germany's Next2Sun on vertical PV projects, including a 5.2 MW installation in Merzig-Wellingen. "Huasun HJT modules boost performance by reducing snow and dust impact while capturing reflected sunlight, exceeding our power generation expectations by 12%," said a Next2Sun project manager. "Their bifacial symmetrical design enhances solar absorption, improving vertical PV efficiency while minimizing light pollution, noise, and land disruption for seamless, low-impact integration."

5.2 MW Vertical Agri-PV Project, HJT Modules Provided by Huasun (Photo Credit: Next2Sun)

A 96.8 MW AC Agri-PV simulation in Blankenfelde, Germany demonstrates that Huasun's 720 W HJT modules (23.2% efficiency) outperformed TOPCon panels, boosting operating hours by 7.91%, reducing land use by 10 hectares, and cutting BOS costs by 1.92%. These gains led to an 8.72% lower LCOE and a 3.76% higher IRR, solidifying Kunlun Series' edge in vertical solar application.

In addition, Huasun Kunlun Series HJT solar modules are engineered to optimize performance across diverse space-constrained environments, including transportation systems, buildings, offshore locations and more. With ultra-low degradation rates (=1% in the first year, =0.3% annually) and an optimized -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient, they ensure long-term efficiency. Their advanced encapsulation technology-featuring EVA, light conversion film, butyl adhesive, and glass-glass design-enhances durability, maintains stable power output, and lowers O&M costs, making them a reliable solution for vertical PV applications.

About Huasun Energy

Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd, specializes in the R&D and large-scale production of high-efficiency n-type silicon-based HJT ingots, wafers, cells, and modules. With over 11 GW of HJT products supplied to 60+ countries and an annual capacity of 20 GW, Huasun stands as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world.

Website: www.huasunsolar.com
Follow "HUASUN HJT" on LinkedIn for more heterojunction updates.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666157/5_2_MW_Vertical_Agri_PV_Project_HJT_Modules_Provided_Huasun.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393329/Huasun_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/up-to-100-bifaciality-huasuns-kunlun-series-hjt-modules-achieve-exceptional-power-in-vertical-pv-applications-302430136.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
