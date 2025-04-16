Anzeige
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

16 April 2025

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


