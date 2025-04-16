Anzeige
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2025 11:02 Uhr
Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Acquires the Hotels Network to Add Hospitality Marketing Capabilities to Its Commercial Platform

Finanznachrichten News

Lighthouse data, paired with The Hotels Network personalization engine brings pricing, marketing, and distribution decisions into a single commercial platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Lighthouse, the leading commercial platform for the travel and hospitality industry, today announced the acquisition of The Hotels Network, the leader in marketing personalization technology that drives direct channel growth for hotels. The acquisition will combine Lighthouse's commercial intelligence platform with AI-driven marketing technology from The Hotels Network.

"The Hotels Network team has built exceptional technology that helps hotels drive direct bookings through personalized marketing and conversion optimization," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "By integrating the marketing capabilities from The Hotels Network with the existing market demand and pricing data in the Lighthouse platform, we're enabling hotels to transform market intelligence into personalized guest booking experiences that grow revenue through direct channels."

Founded in 2015, The Hotels Network serves over 20,000 hotels across more than 100 countries, including celebrated brands such as Minor Hotels, One&Only Resorts, H World International and Preferred Hotels & Resorts. The Hotels Network has a proven track record, delivering an average 32% uplift in direct bookings for its hotel partners.

The ability to deliver personalized offers and marketing messages to travelers has become a key piece of the commercial strategy technology stack, as hoteliers seek to enhance the digital guest experience and boost direct revenue. The Hotels Network is the only platform in the market that combines integrated pricing data, predictive personalization, and cross-channel marketing capabilities in a single cloud-based solution.

By leveraging real-time user behavior, predictive algorithms, and proprietary AI agents like KITT; The Hotels Network allows hoteliers to attract, engage, and convert guests from their very first interaction.

"Joining Lighthouse accelerates our mission of helping hotels worldwide to maximize their direct channel potential," said Juanjo Rodriguez, founder and CEO of The Hotels Network. "Our combined AI capabilities and commercial intelligence will give hoteliers a powerful edge to elevate their direct booking strategies to capture more revenue."

Lighthouse continues to expand its commercial platform through investment in technologies that serve the commercial needs of leading hotels throughout the world. The acquisition of The Hotels Network adds another capability to the Lighthouse platform, which has grown to include pricing intelligence, business intelligence, benchmarking, parity management, and other capabilities designed to serve the needs of hospitality commercial teams.

Explore how you can transform your direct booking strategy here.

Contact Information

Adam Swart
Global Head of Brand
adam.swart@mylighthouse.com
917-359-8969

SOURCE: Lighthouse Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
