PROXYNET INC.: Proxy Market Research 2025 to Launch Soon: The Most Detailed Public Report on the Proxy Server Industry

Proxyway's Proxy Market Research, featuring current market trends and a performance breakdown of 11 major proxy providers, is scheduled for release in the upcoming weeks.

For the seventh time in a row, Proxyway is releasing Proxy Market Research - an extensive annual review on the proxy server market. Aiming to inform the public about market trends and benchmark provider capabilities, this year's report will feature 11 major names, such as Oxylabs and NetNut.

Proxy Market Research is one of the few comprehensive public analyses of the proxy server industry, and the only one of its scope. The report focuses on all major types of proxy networks, their trends, and key performance metrics. Last year's edition helped to inform thousands of people from around the world.

Along with the research on web scraping APIs , Proxy Market Research is one of the two major reports Proxyway releases every year. In addition to providing a snapshot of the industry, the report is enriched with historical data, which can be used for further investigation into the proxy server and data collection fields.

What to Expect in Proxy Market Research?

Proxy Market Research contains two parts: an analysis of the market trends made after interviewing key industry participants, and a detailed comparison of major proxy server providers.

The testing results will cover residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxy networks based on such metrics like the infrastructure success rate, pool size comparisons, and geolocation coverage. The research will also reveal other insights, such as the quality of customer support and rates in different pricing ranges.

The section on market trends will discuss the impact of AI, changes in the competitive landscape, dominant proxy types and use cases, and other trends that are shaping the proxy server market.

Why Does Proxy Market Research Matter?

As an independent research outlet, Proxyway allows potential customers to review and evaluate the state of the proxy server industry. Additionally, it can serve as a valuable resource for other researchers or business analysts investigating the Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) field.

This report opens up a path for broader conversations about the proxy server infrastructure, user demands, market saturation, and strategic decisions for the future.

Find the latest information on the Proxy Market Research 2025 here .

SOURCE: PROXYNET INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire