PR Newswire
16.04.2025 11:06 Uhr
157 Leser
ELFBAR; LOST MARY: ELFBAR and LOST MARY win global design awards

Finanznachrichten News
  • Two products honored by three design awards
  • ELFX PRO Classic Edition recognized for biodegradable material and user-friendly design
  • NERA30K FULLVIEW lauded for innovative product appearance design

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading vaping brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY have jointly announced that two of their products have earned international acclaim, receiving three prestigious global design awards and one shortlist recognition for their exceptional designs.

ELFBAR's ELFX PRO Classic Edition secured the 2025 iF Design Award in the Personal Use category and won Gold award at the MUSE Design Awards, while NERA30K FULLVIEW under LOST MARY earned Gold at the MUSE Design Awards and was shortlisted for the Milan Design Awards.

Touchable sustainability

ELFX PRO Classic Edition brings sleek minimalism to a new level with its biodegradable plant-based leather casing, reflecting ELFBAR's continuous effort in adopting sustainable materials. The device features a 0.96-inch color display, and ergonomic dual-button user interface for precise power and mode adjustments.

Powered by QUAQ® Dual Mesh, a heating technology, the product delivers an ultra-smooth experience through optimized heat distribution, while increasing the pod's refilling cycles, and thus reducing waste.

ELFX PRO Classic Edition honoured by two awards

Integration of technology and aesthetics

NERA30K FULLVIEW strikes a balance between tech and design, by combining a wraparound AMOLED screen and a magnetic docking housing the cartridge. Designed for users looking into details - from scratch-resistant alloy to visible e-liquid levels - the product is synonymous with elegant design and satisfying grip.

NERA30K FULLVIEW recognized by two awards

The two award-winning products reflect the brands' unwavering commitment to providing adult users with alternatives that combine design and performance.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has stayed committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality. LOST MARY is now present in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products. As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents worldwide.

For more information, please visit lostmary.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666085/ELFX_PRO_Classic_Edition_honoured_awards.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666086/NERA30K_FULLVIEW_recognized_awards.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elfbar-and-lost-mary-win-global-design-awards-302430076.html

