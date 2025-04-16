Solar cells are not exempt from the recent US reciprocal import tariffs, and recent reporting by major media outlets appears to be a misinterpretation of government documentation. From pv magazine USA Tariffs are back in the news, yet they are not exactly a new topic for the solar industry. Late last week, the Executive Branch of the US government released an executive order exempting a subset of electronic items from reciprocal import tariffs currently in place against China. While several major media outlets are reporting that solar cells are included and exempted, neither of these codes were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...