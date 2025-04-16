The Austrian manufacturer said its new hybrid inverters can increase the usable output of the PV system to up to 150%. They are available in six version with rated AC power ranging from 15 kW to 33. 3 kW. Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has unveiled a new hybrid inverter solution for small residential and commercial applications. "Developed for farms, small businesses as well as larger single and multi-family homes, the Fronius Verto Plus offers maximum planning freedom," the company said in a statement. "Installations with complex roof constructions, different module orientations and inclinations ...

