TWS Technology will Present at EES Europe 2025 and Launch Signing Incentive Campaign to Empower Europe's Energy Transition

MUNICH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global professional provider in ESS solutions, TWS Technology will prominently appear at EES Europe 2025, held from May 7 to 9 in Munich, Germany (Booth No. C3.219), and showcase its next-generation energy storage solutions tailored for utility-scale and C&I scenarios. Simultaneously, TWS will launch the "Signing Incentive Campaign" at the show.

All-Scenario Smart ESS Portfolio, Driving Green Transformation

As a reliable partner in energy transition, TWS Technology continuously explores advancements in storage technology and optimizes application solutions. With a comprehensive ESS product portfolio, TWS Technology precisely responds to various energy demands across power-side, grid-side, and user-side.

Understanding that every client's need is unique, TWS offers free customized ESS design services, providing professional, efficient, and eco-friendly storage solutions that address customer challenges and enhance economic performance, assisting Europe's energy transition.

ProeM Series Liquid-cooling Energy Storage Cabinet: Configurable for diverse capacities and with fast 1C charge/discharge capability, ProeM series fits a wide range of applications such as industrial parks, commercial complexes, EV charging stations, and microgrids.

Configurable for diverse capacities and with fast 1C charge/discharge capability, ProeM series fits a wide range of applications such as industrial parks, commercial complexes, EV charging stations, and microgrids. Max Series Liquid-cooling Energy Storage Cabinet: Max is the latest series in 2025 and includes Max-Pro and Max-Classic models. The Max-Pro is equipped with a built-in PCS, enabling AC/DC integration, reducing footprint, and simplifying on-site installation, commissioning, and maintenance, enhancing safety, efficiency, and overall project economics.

Max is the latest series in 2025 and includes and models. The Max-Pro is equipped with a built-in PCS, enabling AC/DC integration, reducing footprint, and simplifying on-site installation, commissioning, and maintenance, enhancing safety, efficiency, and overall project economics. PowerCore Liquid-cooling Energy Storage Container 5MWh: Designed for utility-scale use, featuring a 1P104S pack and 2-4 hour system duration. Its high integration allows for single-compartment delivery, reducing transport and installation costs while offering superior safety, flexibility, and ROI.

All products have obtained certificates including IEC62619, IEC63056, IEC62477, IEC62933, IEC61000 and UN38.3. These systems are already in successful operation across projects in Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, etc., empowering the green transformation in manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

Limited-Time Signing Incentive Campaign, Accelerating market collaboration

During the event, TWS will launch the "Signing Incentive Campaign" to reward committed partners:

Campaign #1: Customers who sign contracts and complete prepayment (including referred clients) will receive a complimentary Arkpax portable power station (valued at €1,799).

Campaign #2: Clients with contracts over €500,000 and completed prepayment will receive a free Max-Pro ESS cabinet

Both campaigns run independently and are valid from May 7 to July 28, 2025.

For more details, please contact TWS Technology:

Email: infoess@tws.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tws-technology-ess

Website: www.tws.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665173/TWS_Technology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tws-technology-will-present-at-ees-europe-2025-and-launch-signing-incentive-campaign-to-empower-europes-energy-transition-302430177.html