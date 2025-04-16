BDI Partners Announces Close of Oversubscribed Fund II at ~$159 Million

Fund II continues strategy of partnering with lower middle-market entrepreneur and family-owned businesses across the Built Environment

BD Investment Partners, LLC ("BDI Partners"), a Raleigh-based private equity firm focused on making investments in the Built Environment, today announced the final closing of BDIP Fund II, L.P. ("Fund II") at ~$159 million in capital commitments. Fund II was significantly oversubscribed and received commitments from a diverse group of global institutional investors, in addition to strong support from BDI Partners' existing investor base.

BDI Partners



BDI Partners is led by Chris Burnham and Adam Daigle who began investing Fund I in 2020 and have since made seven platform investments. Fund II maintains a singular focus on the Built Environment, encompassing professional services, specialty services, operations & maintenance, and building products, distribution, & materials. Most of the platform companies targeted by BDI Partners have EBITDA between $1 million and $7 million, with smaller add-on acquisitions considered for existing portfolio companies. BDI Partners leverages its specialized knowledge, expertise, and relationships in the industry to actively add value to its partner businesses.

"We are honored by the support, confidence, and trust that our existing and new capital partners have placed in us. We are also grateful for the founders, families, and management teams at our portfolio companies, whose continued success reflects the strength of our shared goals and commitment to partnership," said Chris Burnham.

"We take pride in applying our combined investing and operational sector expertise to build and manage a focused portfolio of resilient, durable, and growing businesses. We believe the current environment presents a compelling opportunity to invest in targeted themes across our priority sub-sectors," said Adam Daigle.

Probitas Partners acted as the exclusive placement advisor to Fund II. Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. served as fund counsel.

About BDI Partners

BDI Partners, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, is a lower-middle market investment firm focused on private companies providing services, products, and technologies that support the Built Environment in the United States and Canada. The firm engages with high-quality, entrepreneur and family-owned companies who share the desire to build great enterprises that make a positive impact on their employees, customers, communities and the Built Environment. For additional information, please visit www.bdipartners.com.

SOURCE: BDI Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire