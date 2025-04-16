Survey Engagement Tool Uses Real-Time Worker Insights to Transform Fragmented Supply Chain Data to Drive Meaningful Improvements On Labor Risk

EcoVadis, the leading sustainability intelligence platform for global supply chains, today announces the availability of the EcoVadis Worker Voice survey. The latest offering in the EcoVadis portfolio of solutions was developed with Ulula to further strengthen EcoVadis' position to help organizations improve working conditions, comply with regulations, and drive meaningful change on a global scale.

A volatile trade environment and ongoing supply chain disruption increase the risk that workers will bear the brunt of adjustments to tariffs across an organization's value chain. EcoVadis Worker Voice provides a cost effective system to rapidly get on-the-ground insights about labor and human rights risks during a time of economic instability and with forced labor practices still occurring across the world.

Unlike traditional social audits, which are expensive, infrequent, and often fail to capture real worker experiences, EcoVadis Worker Voice provides direct, real-time access to workplace conditions at all tiers of the supply chain, no matter the location, language, or literacy level of the workforce, by:

Accessible Multi-Channel Feedback

Designed to overcome common barriers like language, literacy, and access to technology, EcoVadis Worker Voice allows workers to provide feedback through multiple channels, such as mobile surveys, SMS, or in-person surveys, ensuring all workers, even in remote or high-risk areas, can participate.



Anonymity For Better Risk Identification

All feedback is anonymous, so workers can share their experiences without fear of retaliation. This promotes honesty and helps businesses gain accurate insights into workplace conditions, including potential issues like forced overtime or unsafe working conditions.



Real-Time Actionable Insights

As feedback is submitted, EcoVadis Worker Voice immediately processes and analyzes the data, flagging critical issues in real-time. This enables businesses to quickly identify and address risks, whether they're related to health and safety, harassment, or other labor-related concerns.



Simplified Social Compliance and Due Diligence

EcoVadis Worker Voice aligns worker feedback with industry standards and regulatory requirements, such as modern slavery laws or human rights due diligence. This allows businesses to verify compliance and strengthen their sustainability and ethical sourcing efforts.



Rapid Deployment At Global Scale

EcoVadis Worker Voice automated surveys enable companies to obtain rapid results to adapt to fast changing supply chains so they can better manage potential social, labor and human rights risks with their business partners.



Continuous Improvement and Impact

EcoVadis Worker Voice transforms worker feedback into meaningful, data-driven strategies tied to measurable KPIs, driving tangible improvements in working conditions. This ensures businesses can track their progress and make informed decisions to enhance supplier performance and advance sustainability goals.

"Companies are under pressure to comply with new regulations and meet rising stakeholder expectations, but policy without visibility falls short of where it matters most on the ground with workers," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "EcoVadis Worker Voice arms our customers with the data and insight they need to go beyond compliance and turn ethical commitments into real-world outcomes for workers across their value chain."

Organizations select and invite their suppliers to launch the EcoVadis Worker Voice survey. Workers access the survey by scanning a QR code or calling publicized phone numbers in their preferred language. The anonymous survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to workers up to 10 days to ensure strong participation and reliable feedback. Results are available to organizations in real-time and offer a deep-dive into worker well-being and labor conditions. Organizations using EcoVadis Worker Voice are clearly identified with a "worker verified" badge on the EcoVadis platform. Worker feedback also strengthens EcoVadis Ratings by rewarding organizations that demonstrate strong social dialogue and stakeholder engagement, and by validating actual performance.

EcoVadis Worker Voice can be used to address a range of real-world labor challenges. For example, if workers report high levels of forced overtime, management can assess workloads and introduce safeguards to support employee well-being. If harassment is flagged, companies can investigate trends, implement training, and establish more effective grievance mechanisms.

"This collaboration brings together EcoVadis' global scale and deep expertise in helping organizations develop sustainable supply chain programs with Ulula's focus on worker-centered data," said Antoine Heuty, founder and CEO of Ulula. "By combining these strengths, we're delivering a solution that goes beyond traditional audits and assessments and making it possible to surface risks that would otherwise remain hidden so we can support companies to act on them more effectively."

To assess and take action on how supplier policies are impacting workers across your value chain, visit ecovadis.com/lp/direct-worker-insights-for-stronger-supply-chains/.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ULULA

Founded in 2015, Ulula a certified B-Corporation is a leading human rights technology and analytics company that aims to improve working conditions across global supply chains and business operations. Ulula's technology connects organizations directly with workers and project-affected stakeholders on the ground via a variety of online and offline communication channels and in any language, ensuring that stakeholders have access to safe and secure feedback channels regardless of their network connectivity, digital literacy or language. Since its inception, Ulula tools have helped over 150 companies in nearly 70 countries reach more than 4 million workers in supply chains across the globe.

Learn more on: ulula.com, LinkedIn, X

