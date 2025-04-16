In a world where health and sustainability increasingly intersect, ITEN and Baracoda are forging a path toward innovation. ITEN, a leading innovator and manufacturer in micro solid state battery technology, and Baracoda, a daily healthtech pioneer, are proud to announce their collaboration, bringing unparalleled energy efficiency to the next generation of health tracking devices.

BHeart, Baracoda's self-powered health tracker, uses ITEN's POWENCY micro solid state batteries.

The partnership's first breakthrough comes in the form of BHeart, Baracoda's self-powered health tracker. Designed to be worn as a bracelet or seamlessly integrated into a watch band, BHeart uses ITEN's POWENCY micro solid state batteries to redefine what's possible in wearable tech. The device harnesses energy from body heat and environmental light, creating an "endless" battery life without the hassle of frequent charging.

This innovation marks a pivotal moment in wearable technology. As connected health devices become smaller and more efficient, energy management remains a critical challenge. BHeart's compact design integrates multiple sensors PPG, temperature, step counting, and more leaving minimal space for energy storage. ITEN's batteries, with their solid-state design and ability to handle peak currents >150C (25mA), ensure consistent performance even during intensive data collection, like continuous heart rate monitoring.

The new generation of BHeart also features a flexible silicone wristband, expanding its potential for sports, fitness, and everyday wear. This versatile design is a direct response to the evolving needs of users who expect both comfort and cutting-edge technology in their wellness devices.

Vincent Cobée, CEO of ITEN, stated, "Our collaboration with Baracoda exemplifies how innovative battery technology can redefine health tracking and more broadly connected devices. Together, we're making health monitoring smarter, more sustainable, and more accessible."

"By integrating ITEN's battery solutions, we're pushing the boundaries of connected health tech," said Thomas Serval, CEO of Baracoda. "BHeart's self-sufficient energy model is more than just a technical achievement-it's a commitment to sustainability and user convenience."

The BHeart device, along with other POWENCY-based innovations, will be showcased at ITEN's booth during COMPUTEX in Taiwan, from May 20-23, 2025. Attendees will get an exclusive look at how Baracoda and ITEN are shaping the future of wellness technology.

About ITEN

ITEN is a French industrial gem, leader in the development and production of "solid state" micro-batteries with unrivalled power density. It is one of the few global players with the capacity for industrial production of this technology, mastering the entire design and production chain. These revolutionary batteries meet the power and miniaturization needs of electronic systems used in connected objects, autonomous sensors and wearables. At the heart of the DeepTech ecosystem, ITEN holds over 200.patents. Based in Dardilly, near Lyon, it is a two-time winner of the global innovation competition (2015 and 2017) and the French Tech 120 winner in 2023. It has just won the CES 2024 Best of Innovation Awards in Las Vegas for its 250 µA.h micro-battery (the second French company to be honored since CES was founded in 1967).

https://www.iten.com/

About Baracoda

Established on three continents, Baracoda is a leader in Daily Healthtech. Baracoda infuses connected tech into the everyday routine, leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification and more. Baracoda launches products and scale business alongside global market leaders, relying on a unique B2B2C business model. Its CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to recognize daily habits that improve health and wellness. Discover more at https://baracoda.com/en/

