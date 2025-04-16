Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: 916529 | ISIN: US2786421030
Tradegate
16.04.25
11:23 Uhr
58,00 Euro
-0,04
-0,07 %
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 12:06 Uhr
eBay announces global payment acquiring partnership with Checkout.com

Finanznachrichten News

The partnership expands eBay's global payment platform capabilities to enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiencies

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced its strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments platform. Through this partnership, eBay expands its global payment platform to deliver seamless commerce experiences for its customers.

Checkout.com Logo

With more than 2.3 billion live listings, eBay is one of the world's largest online marketplaces. Millions of customers across 190 markets buy and sell hard-to-find collectibles, pre-loved fashion, electronics, car parts, and more on the marketplace.

Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP & General Manager of Global Payments and Financial Services at eBay said, "eBay operates at a significant global scale, and our customers value speed, convenience, and safety while shopping on our marketplace. Our strategic partnership with Checkout.com enables us to continue delivering fast, reliable, and frictionless payments experiences to millions of customers globally. The addition of Checkout.com to our partnership ecosystem highlights our continued commitment toward accelerating customer and business growth through uniquely eBay payments and financial services."

Guillaume Pousaz, CEO at Checkout.com said: "eBay is an iconic global commerce leader which continues to push the boundaries of digital commerce. Payments performance is critical at this enterprise-level scale, and our technology, data, and acquiring expertise will help eBay maximize acceptance in global markets and drive efficiency across its platform. Together, we're shaping the future of the digital economy."

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

We help enterprise businesses boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as eBay, DocuSign, Vinted, Uber Eats, Klarna, Wise, Sainsbury's, Financial Times, Grab, and Sony.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665474/Checkout_com_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ebay-announces-global-payment-acquiring-partnership-with-checkoutcom-302429485.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
