Upfit UTV and OMI Unveil Fusion-Drive for Off-Road Vehicles

PHOENIX, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upfit UTV, a Fox Factory subsidiary and pioneer in producing purpose-built custom vehicles, and OMI, a leader in electric powertrain engineering, join forces to introduce off-highway vehicles with OMI Fusion-Drive. This advanced hybrid system, optimized for powersports, commercial, and government fleets, redefines off-road capability by delivering versatility, reliability, sustainability, and exhilarating performance.

Advanced Technology for Every Terrain

OMI Fusion-Drive pairs the power and range of combustion engines with the instant acceleration, precise throttle response, and quiet operation of electric motors. This makes it ideal for defense missions demanding stealth and reliability, heavy-duty work in agriculture and construction, and recreational off-roading such as rock crawling with smooth control.

"OMI Fusion-Drive lets us deliver game-changing performance for off-road vehicles," said Justin Smith, CEO of Upfit UTV. "The combination of power, adaptability, and advanced technology ensures we're meeting the needs of even the most demanding applications."

Efficiency and Fast Integration

OMI Fusion-Drive's scalable design allows installation without chassis modification across a range of vehicle models, enabling fast installation and more product choices. OMI's pre-integration and platform-level optimizations reduce cost, weight, and space, helping OEMs and upfitters cut development time from years to months.

Partnership Fueled by Expertise

This collaboration combines Upfit UTV's industry leadership and distribution network with OMI's three decades of expertise in automotive electromechanical innovation. Together, they aim to deliver ruggedized performance that is unmatched in today's market, deploys rapidly, and is designed and built in North America.

"Upfit UTV is an ideal partner for OMI," said Nicholas White, CEO and founder of OMI. "Together, we can quickly scale high-performance vehicles that meet the unique needs of off-highway fleets."

Launch on Polaris Ranger 1500

The Polaris Ranger 1500 will be the first platform featuring OMI Fusion-Drive, available in diesel and gasoline options. Engineered for heavy-duty tasks in defense, agriculture, and commercial uses, these vehicles will hit the market in Q1 2026.

