WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Dr. Egon Cholakian, a Registered Federal Lobbyist with the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House, and a Registered Foreign Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, National Security Division, released a new video address warning of potentially catastrophic events posed by the Siberian magmatic plume, wherein he formally appealed to the Ukrainian President and Verkhovna Rada to cease the systemic, wrongful persecution of scientific researchers who speak out openly about the eminent dangers posed by this Siberian geological threat and its solutions.

Dr. Cholakian stressed that ALLATRA researchers have conducted years of in-depth analysis on the Siberian plume, compiling substantial evidence confirming the severity and magnitude of the issue. He emphasized that, given the irrefutable data, dismissing these findings would constitute willful criminal behavior.

The ongoing suppression of ALLATRA's independent research has serious implications, particularly regarding regional and global security, as the gravity of the Siberian threat is potentially catastrophic in all respects. Dr. Cholakian's lucid appeal highlights evidence that a Russian-linked organization (RACIRS) is exerting influence over Ukrainian institutions - including media, judicial bodies, and high-level government authorities - to replicate suppression tactics used in Russia against ALLATRA scientists and volunteers (concealed from Western press).

Geological Concerns, Silenced by Geopolitical Interests

The Siberian magmatic plume, part of a 12,000-year cycle of geological upheaval, was described in the report ON THE THREAT OF A MAGMA PLUME ERUPTION IN SIBERIA AND STRATEGIES FOR ADDRESSING THE ISSUE . Recent observations indicate that the plume is approaching its peak phase, with a high likelihood of imminent eruption, posing a significant threat originating from Russian territory. Dr. Cholakian asserts that certain Russian power structures are aware of the potential threat but actively suppress public discourse, prioritizing geopolitical and economic interests over planetary safety.

Of particular concern is the alleged infiltration of a Russian-based organization RACIRS, into Ukrainian institutions, including media, law enforcement, and legislative bodies. Evidence indicates that this group, linked to a coercive ideological Russian network, has orchestrated cross-border persecution of ALLATRA scientists and activists advocating for transparency on the Siberian plume.

A Clear Demand: Stop the Persecution

Dr. Egon Cholakian emphasizes the influence of specific Russian RACIRS agents on Ukrainian justice and governance structures , including their orchestration of smear campaigns to dehumanize dissenting groups like ALLATRA, manipulation of Ukrainian media and security services to justify persecution, and lobbying of lawmakers to adopt Russia's playbook for suppressing scientific dissent.

Dr. Cholakian's appeal demands an end to the unjust persecution of ALLATRA participants in Ukraine and calls for decisive action to counter foreign actors' influence on Ukrainian governing bodies, while urging international protection for activists facing persecution in both Ukraine and Russia. He particularly emphasizes the necessity for impartial, multinational oversight of the Siberian plume's inherent threat - insisting this existential issue must be addressed free from geopolitical manipulation or obstruction.

Today, the degassing of the Siberian magma plume, a viable option to help mitigate the impending threat, is a matter of human survival.

Egon Cholakian is a National Security Expert, and a Registered Federal Lobbyist with the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and White House, and a Registered Foreign Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, National Security Division. He currently serves as the Capitol Hill representative of ALLATRA.

