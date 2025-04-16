Uzum Group: Uzum Bank Issues 1.5 Million Cards and Launches Nationwide Access to Plastic Cards

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzum Bank, Uzbekistan's leading neobank, has reached a major milestone: 1.5 million Visa bank cards issued, highlighting the country's growing appetite for fintech solutions.

Now, anyone in Uzbekistan can easily order both plastic and virtual Uzum cards, making secure and convenient banking more accessible than ever and contributing to financial inclusion by bringing modern financial tools to every corner of the country. With a goal of reaching 5 million issued cards by the end of 2025, Uzum Bank is rapidly transforming Uzbekistan's financial sector, making modern banking services accessible to millions and strengthening its position as a fintech leader in Central Asia.

«We at Visa are proud of our collaboration with Uzum Bank, which allows us to confidently develop Uzbekistan's financial infrastructure. The phenomenal growth in the number of cards issued on the Visa platform reflects the high demand for innovative financial solutions. This is a clear sign of the rapid development of the financial sector, with cashless payments growing steadily - last year, transactions on Visa cards increased by 1.5 times and local payments nearly doubled. This progress is making banking services more accessible to millions across the country, and we are excited to continue expanding our partnerships with banks and fintech companies to drive further growth in Uzbekistan's digital economy,» said Bekhzod Abdurakhmanov, Visa Country Manager for Uzbekistan.

«The rapid adoption of Uzum Bank's financial products is part of a broader strategy to integrate fintech into everyday commerce. Nearly 50% of Uzum Market's transactions and over 30% of payments on Uzum Tezkor are already processed through our own fintech solutions. By expanding access to plastic cards, we are further strengthening Uzbekistan's digital payments ecosystem and making financial transactions easier and more efficient for millions of users. Thanks to the integration of our e-commerce and fintech infrastructure we can ensure the seamless card delivery to all regions of the country, making financial services truly accessible nationwide,» commented Djasur Djumaev, CEO and Founder of Uzum.

The Uzum card, powered by the world leader in digital payments Visa, allows users to make payments, transfers, and cash withdrawals both in Uzbekistan and abroad. Thanks to Uzum Bank's localized financial infrastructure and Uzum Market's wide network of pick-up points, every resident of Uzbekistan - about 37 million people - can now easily order a plastic card in the Uzum Bank app and receive it anywhere in the country.

Uzum Bank ensures that its cardholders enjoy zero-fee top-ups through the Uzum Bank app and can make purchases in Uzbek soums without conversion costs. Transfers within Uzum Bank, as well as to Uzcard and Humo, are instant and commission-free, making it simple to send money with just a phone number or contact selection.

Additionally, the Uzum card offers a renewable credit limit of up to 25 million soums (almost $2000), allowing customers to split purchases into installments or transfer microloans directly to their accounts. This feature provides financial flexibility, helping users manage their budgets efficiently while minimizing early repayment costs.

