SolaX Power at EES/INTERSOLAR Europe 2025 - Shaping the Future of Solar Energy

HANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaX Power, a global leader in energy storage solutions, is excited to announce its participation in EES/INTERSOLAR Europe 2025, taking place from May 7-9, 2025, at Messe München, Munich. At this premier event, SolaX will showcase cutting-edge innovations in solar technology at Booth B1.250. We invite industry professionals and enthusiasts to join us for a series of impactful sessions and live demonstrations.

Key Highlights at SolaX Booth B1.250

ORI Series Product Launch

SolaX will debut its highly anticipated ORI product line, designed for large-scale utility applications. This new range sets a new standard for efficiency, scalability, and reliability, addressing the increasing global demand for sustainable energy solutions.

EUPD's TOP Brand Awards - Seven Consecutive Years of Excellence

Daniel Fuchs, Chief Customer Officer at EUPD Research, will present the TOP Brand Awards. SolaX's recognition for seven consecutive years highlights our consistent commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction within the energy storage sector.

Global Market Insights - The Future of Solar

Lara Hayim, Head of Solar Research at BloombergNEF, will deliver valuable insights on global market trends. Her presentation will focus on emerging market dynamics, customer needs, and the technological innovations shaping the future of solar energy.

Football Meets Solar: A Conversation on ESG

SolaX is excited to announce a special appearance from BVB Legend, who will join us for an engaging discussion on solar energy's role in corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) efforts. As a passionate advocate for sustainability, this football legend will offer a unique perspective on how the world of sports, business responsibility, and clean energy intersect. Stay tuned for the big reveal of the guest!

Cybersecurity & EU Regulations: Safeguarding Solar Energy

SolaX will also unveil its Cybersecurity White Paper, focusing on the latest EU cybersecurity regulations. This session will address digital security challenges in the renewable energy sector, in line with the NIS2 Directive, which strengthens cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, including solar energy systems.

Exclusive Engagements and Giveaways

Visitors to our booth will enjoy exclusive giveaways and have the opportunity to engage with SolaX experts. Our team will be available to discuss innovative solar solutions and the latest industry trends, providing valuable insights into the future of solar energy.

Join Us at Booth B1.250

We invite you to visit Booth B1.250 at EES/INTERSOLAR Europe 2025 to discover SolaX's cutting-edge technologies. Don't miss the opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and be part of the renewable energy revolution.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact us at info@solaxpower.com or follow our official social channels of SOLAXPOWER . We look forward to welcoming you to our booth. Let's shape the future of solar together in Munich!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666221/SolaX_Power_EES.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solax-power-at-eesintersolar-europe-2025--shaping-the-future-of-solar-energy-302430210.html