Clinical Trials Imaging Innovator Yunu Raises Oversubscribed Funding Round Led by Spring Mountain Capital

Investment is aimed at accelerating Yunu's pharma sponsor and site network growth.

Yunu, provider of transformative clinical trials imaging workflow solutions, secured an investment led by Spring Mountain Capital, affirming Yunu's position as an emerging category leader and proven innovator within the clinical trial imaging market. Yunu's platform delivers next-generation trial imaging workflow and ensures fast delivery of operational and clinical insights to sponsors.

"At Spring Mountain Capital, we look to invest in only the strongest teams that have built truly transformational healthcare software solutions. Yunu solves a primary challenge for trial sponsors who need to accelerate therapy development timelines and conduct more trials, in more places. With imaging becoming an increasing obstacle for everyone involved, we are proud to invest in Yunu and believe they are best positioned to solve these issues at scale and emerge as the new technology-forward industry leader," said Jamie Weston, Managing Director.

Imaging endpoints play a critical role in more than 90% of oncology trials, informing crucial efficacy and safety decisions. However, published data reveals that imaging error rates between 25-50% at leading cancer centers can add up to $5m in unnecessary costs and 200 days of avoidable delay in Phase II trials alone1. Yunu addresses this industry-wide accuracy crisis by serving as the source data system, reducing imaging errors, and delivering results to sponsors in real-time at a lower cost. Yunu eliminates repetitive manual tasks, geographic limitations, disparate software systems, and paper processes with a single, streamlined cloud software platform that makes information accessible to anyone, anywhere.

"At Yunu, we are driving end-to-end imaging workflows that offer unprecedented flexibility, accuracy, and value to sites and sponsors alike," said Jeff Sorenson, Co-founder & CEO of Yunu. "We are delighted to partner with Spring Mountain Capital on this next phase of growth and welcome Jamie Weston as the newest member of our board of directors."

Today, Yunu serves as the trial imaging platform across all oncology clinical trials at more than 25% of the NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in America and manages over 5,000 active oncology trials sponsored by over 400 pharma companies. Yunu will be demonstrating its capabilities at upcoming industry meetings, including:

Association for Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) Annual Meeting (Booth #110)

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Booth #10080)

To book a meeting or demonstration, visit yunu.io .

https://www.clinicaltrialvanguard.com/article/cost-of-imaging-yunu-2/

About Yunu

Yunu provides innovative imaging workflow and data management solutions designed to optimize clinical trial processes. By integrating advanced technologies, Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu's platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes.?For more information, visit yunu.io and follow us on? LinkedIn ?or X? @Yunu_Inc.

Media Inquiries: press@yunu.io

About Spring Mountain Capital

Spring Mountain Capital is an investment management firm that focuses on alternative asset investing. The SMC Growth equity team focuses on providing expansion capital to companies capitalizing on breakthrough innovations, paradigm shifts, or fundamental market or behavioral changes. SMC invests in two sectors of the U.S. economy undergoing the most change and with the highest growth potential: enterprise technology and healthcare companies. For more information, visit https://www.smcgrowthcapital.com/ .

Contact Information

Lindsay Fleming

Chief Marketing Officer

press@yunu.io

SOURCE: Yunu

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire