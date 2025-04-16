Anzeige
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
16.04.2025 13:02 Uhr
GlobalR and ArmeniaDomains Partner With WebUnited to Bring Web3 Domain Mirroring to .AM

Finanznachrichten News

GlobalR, in partnership with ArmeniaDomains, has announced the launch of WebUnited's revolutionary domain mirroring technology for the .AM extension.

ZÜRICH, CH / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / For the first time, any .AM domain name can now be mirrored onto the blockchain-allowing customers to unlock Web3 functionality without changing their name, workflow, or DNS setup.

This partnership marks a major step forward in domain innovation for country-code TLDs, enabling .AM users to extend their domain's presence into Web3 while maintaining full Web2 functionality.

"With WebUnited's technology, our customers can mirror any .AM domain to Web3 with just a few clicks," said Nick from GlobalR and ArmeniaDomains. "Whether you're a startup, creative brand, or long-standing institution, .AM is not your average ccTLD-it now lives in both Web2 and Web3."

Through WebUnited, the domain mirroring experience is seamless and built directly into the registrar checkout process. Once mirrored, domains can function as wallet addresses, power Web3 email, and serve as digital identities. No additional technical knowledge is required.

"This isn't just a Web3 add-on," said Lars Jensen, Co-CEO of WebUnited. "This is about changing what a domain name can do. For the first time, any ccTLD like .AM can exist in both Web2 and Web3-no compromise, no migration."

"As more registrars adopt mirroring, they're positioning themselves at the forefront of the next internet evolution," added Kathy Nielsen, VP of WebUnited. "We're excited to support GlobalR and ArmeniaDomains in this pioneering move."

WebUnited's domain mirroring is now live on GlobalR's platform, giving customers in Armenia-and around the world-the ability to take their existing .AM names and turn them into future-ready digital assets.

For more information, visit: https://globalr.com/web3

Press Contact:

Eshan Pancholi
hello@webunited.com

Contact Information:

Eshan Pancholi
hello@webunited.com

.

SOURCE: WebUnited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
