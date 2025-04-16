Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
16.04.2025 13:02 Uhr
Crawford Homes Wins Consumer Choice Award for Home Builders in Regina

Finanznachrichten News

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Crawford Homes as the top provider in Regina's Home Builders category. This award recognizes Crawford Homes' dedication to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and community development.

For over four decades, Crawford Homes has been building in Saskatchewan, earning a reputation for delivering high-quality custom homes at affordable prices. As a local, family-owned home builder, Crawford Homes values strong relationships with trades, suppliers, and customers, ensuring excellence in every project. Beyond constructing houses, they are committed to creating vibrant communities where families can grow and thrive.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our clients, staff, and partners who have contributed to our success. Our commitment remains the same-to build homes of exceptional quality while fostering lasting relationships within our community," said the Crawford Homes team. "This award reflects our passion for homebuilding and our unwavering dedication to helping families achieve their dream homes."

With a legacy built on trust, integrity, and superior craftsmanship, Crawford Homes continues to set the standard for home building in Regina. Their innovative designs, attention to detail, and personalized approach ensure that every home is tailored to meet the unique needs and aspirations of their clients

To learn more about Crawford Homes, CLICK HERE or visit www.crawfordhomes.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



