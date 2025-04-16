Crawford Homes Wins Consumer Choice Award for Home Builders in Regina

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Crawford Homes as the top provider in Regina's Home Builders category. This award recognizes Crawford Homes' dedication to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and community development.

For over four decades, Crawford Homes has been building in Saskatchewan, earning a reputation for delivering high-quality custom homes at affordable prices. As a local, family-owned home builder, Crawford Homes values strong relationships with trades, suppliers, and customers, ensuring excellence in every project. Beyond constructing houses, they are committed to creating vibrant communities where families can grow and thrive.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our clients, staff, and partners who have contributed to our success. Our commitment remains the same-to build homes of exceptional quality while fostering lasting relationships within our community," said the Crawford Homes team. "This award reflects our passion for homebuilding and our unwavering dedication to helping families achieve their dream homes."

With a legacy built on trust, integrity, and superior craftsmanship, Crawford Homes continues to set the standard for home building in Regina. Their innovative designs, attention to detail, and personalized approach ensure that every home is tailored to meet the unique needs and aspirations of their clients

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

