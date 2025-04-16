Highlights from the 2024 Infill Drilling Program at the Las Brisas Target include:

Multiple high gold and silver grade intercepts were intersected in most of the infill drill holes completed on the Las Brisas vein, confirming the continuity of the mineralization on the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina veins and also better delineating a northerly-trending ore-shoot at the intersection of the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina veins which is still open along strike. 18.27 g/t Au and 1,819 g/t Ag over 0.30 m from 135.8-136.1 m, hole ZM-185, Manto Antiguo 23.11 g/t Au and 1,653 g/t Ag over 0.40 m from 143.0-143.4 m, hole ZM-193, Manto Antiguo 14.0 g/t Au and 96 g/t Ag over 0.70 m from 129.10-129.80 m, hole ZM-190, Santa Catalina 17.20 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag over 0.30 m from 94.70-95.0 m, hole ZM-192, Santa Catalina

A new manto (flat-lying) vein named Manto Brisas was discovered in the footwall of the Santa Catalina vein and close to the Manto Antiguo vein. 12.12 g/t Au and 93 g/t Ag over 0.50 m from 164.9-165.4 m, hole ZM-185, Manto Brisas



Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") provided an update today on the drill results from its surface infill diamond drilling program completed in the second half of 2024 at the Company's second priority target, Las Brisas, at its Zancudo Project in Colombia. The results announced today have been received from the final assays for 13 drill holes from the Las Brisas Target totaling approximately 2,435 meters bringing the total drilling completed in 2024 at the Zancudo Project to 7,225 meters in 45 drill holes.

The 2024 infill drilling program was designed at 50x50 meters drill centers and was aimed at upgrading Inferred Resources to the Indicated Resources category and to support near term mine development. The 2024 drilling program focused on two priority areas, Los Albertos and Las Brisas, which contain most of the existing mineral resources. The drilling program designed for the first priority target, Los Albertos, commenced in late April 2024 and was completed in late July 2024. Final results from 4,790 meters of drilling completed in 32 drill holes at the Los Albertos Target were announced in a press release on September 10, 2024. The drilling program at the Las Brisas Target was carried out in the second half of 2024 with one drill rig.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Denarius Metals, commented, "We are very pleased with the drilling results achieved at the Las Brisas Target, which reinforce that systematic, more tightly spaced, infill drilling has produced very positive results similar to those previously achieved at the Los Albertos Target. In addition, the discovery of a new mineralized manto vein close to the Manto Antiguo vein introduces a new player in the future exploration plan for the Las Brisas Target. These results confirm the results from previous drilling campaigns and have better delineated a high-grade ore shoot, which is still open along strike, within the main Manto Antiguo vein that significantly de-risks the future production at the Zancudo underground operation. We look forward to completing an updated Mineral Resource estimate incorporating the 2024 drilling program results in the third quarter this year. As previously announced, we have recently commenced mining operations at our Zancudo Project. As we continue to ramp up our production rate at Zancudo, we will support our mine development with an ongoing exploration program aimed at the continued expansion of the high-grade resources at the Zancudo Project."

Las Brisas Target - Drilling Results Details (see Table below and Figures 1-5 attached)

The northerly-trending Santa Catalina vein, which dips steeply to the east near surface and gently at depth, is interpreted as a mineralized master fault structure and feeder of the mineralization for the entire vein system; while the Manto Antiguo vein, which was the main vein mined historically, is interpreted as a WNW-ESE trending brecciated manto structure that merges into the footwall of the Santa Catalina vein. It hosts clasts with thin layers of mineralization composed of quartz, pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite and galena, embedded in a matrix of sulfides and milled rock. This vein was selectively exploited by past mining, which focused on the sectors of the mine that showed the highest concentration of sulfides, allowing us today to evaluate and quantify an important resource that was left unexploited.

The Las Brisas Target represents an unexploited block within the Manto Antiguo vein preserved by past mining.

A new manto vein named Manto Brisas, trending WNW with a shallow dip to the north, was intersected in the footwall of the Santa Catalina vein, with maximum grades of 12.12 g/t Au and 93 g/t Ag over 0.50 meters from 164.90 m to 165.40 m (ZM-185).

The infill drilling program for the Las Brisas Target was designed at 50x50 meters drill centers from two platforms (B1 and B3) located in the southern part of the Las Brisas Target. It was aimed at better delineating two ore-shoots outlined by previous drilling on the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina veins, of which the Manto Antiguo ore shoot is controlled by the intersection of the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina veins and which usually shows wider and higher-grade intercepts.

Drilling was successful in confirming the high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the ore-shoot outlined by previous drilling on the Manto Antiguo vein. High grade gold and silver intercepts were intersected from 4 drill holes, totaling 509 meters, with maximum intersection grades of 23.11 g/t Au and 1,653 g/t Ag over 0.40 m from 143.0 m to 143.4 m (ZM-193).

Drilling was also successful in confirming and better delineating the high gold and silver mineralization in the ore-shoot outlined by previous drilling on the Santa Catalina vein. Medium to high grade gold and silver intercepts were intersected from 3 drill holes, totaling 706 meters, with maximum intersection grades of 17.20 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag over 0.30 m from 94.70 m to 95.0 m (ZM-192).

Given the long-term growth opportunity through exploration at the Zancudo Project, the Company is committed to an ongoing investment in drilling and is currently making plans to undertake another drilling campaign in 2025 aimed at upgrading Inferred Resources to the Indicated Resources category within the Las Brisas Target and also outside the two priority targets to accelerate mine development in the near to medium term.

The following table shows intersections above a cut-off of 4.0 g/t AuEq for the Las Brisas Target from the 2024 infill drilling campaign. High grade samples above 10 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag are listed as sub-intervals:

Year Target Hole ID Structure

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq g/t 2024 Las Brisas ZM-181 Unknown

160.5 162.4 1.9 3.03 11 3.2 Including 160.5 161.1 0.6 4.33 11 4.5 ZM-183 Manto Antiguo

162.2 163.2 1.0 3.65 143 5.4 Including 162.2 162.5 0.3 12.05 469 17.9 Manto Brisas

187.3 188.9 1.6 4.51 43 5.0 Including 188.2 188.9 0.7 5.73 35 6.2 ZM-184 Manto Antiguo

200.7 201.8 1.1 2.28 82 3.3 Including 201.4 201.8 0.4 5.44 192 7.8 ZM-185 Manto Antiguo

135.4 136.4 1.0 5.93 586 13.3 Including 135.8 136.1 0.3 18.27 1,819 41.0 Manto Brisas

164.9 165.9 1.0 6.46 50 7.1 Including 164.9 165.4 0.5 12.12 93 13.3 ZM-186 Unknown

19.5 20.0 0.5 13.03 4 13.1

83.7 84.0 0.3 5.24 810 15.4 ZM-187 Unknown

66.4 67.4 1.0 2.54 26 2.9 Including 66.7 67.1 0.4 6.98 68 7.8 Unknown

152.4 153.4 1.0 6.21 57 6.9 Including 152.7 153.1 0.4 16.52 143 18.3 Manto Antiguo

175.0 176.2 1.2 1.79 53 2.5 Including 175.0 175.4 0.4 5.60 143 7.4 ZM-188 Santa Catalina

61.2 62.3 1.1 4.34 39 4.8 Including 61.5 61.9 0.4 13.17 90 14.3 Unknown

136.2 137.4 1.2 2.58 29 2.9

136.6 137.1 0.5 5.62 59 6.4 Manto Antiguo

144.8 146.0 1.2 3.52 30 3.9

145.2 145.7 0.5 9.56 64 10.4 ZM-189 Santa Catalina

54.1 55.2 1.1 3.00 27 3.3 Including 54.5 54.8 0.4 7.93 72 8.8 ZM-190 Santa Catalina

129.1 130.1 1.0 13.93 196 16.4 Including 129.1 129.8 0.7 14.00 96 15.2 Manto Antiguo

160.4 161.3 0.9 1.47 82 2.5 Including 160.9 161.3 0.3 3.09 167 5.2

164.1 165.0 0.9 7.67 402 12.7 Including 164.5 165.0 0.6 12.19 642 20.2 ZM-191 Manto Antiguo

147.1 148.2 1.1 3.07 158 5.0 Including 147.1 147.9 0.8 4.36 160 6.9

153.2 154.1 0.9 13.57 636 21.5 Including 153.2 153.8 0.6 21.02 984 33.3 ZM-192 Santa Catalina

94.7 95.4 0.7 8.93 53 9.6 Including 94.7 95.1 0.3 17.20 101 18.5 Manto Antiguo

150.2 151.7 1.5 2.58 94 3.8 Including 151.3 151.7 0.4 4.18 46 4.8 Unknown

132.9 133.7 0.8 1.87 48 2.5

132.9 133.3 0.4 3.77 93 4.9 ZM-193 Manto Antiguo

143.0 144.1 1.1 8.83 605 16.4 Including 143.0 143.4 0.4 23.11 1,652 43.8 ZM-194 Santa Catalina

103.4 104.1 0.7 3.37 32 3.8 Including 103.4 103.8 0.4 5.80 60 6.6

Notes to Las Brisas table:

(1) The intervals are core lengths. The true widths are estimated to be 80% to 90% of the lengths.

(2) Equivalent gold grades (AuEq g/t) were calculated using prices of US$2,000/oz gold and US$25.00/oz silver. The gold equivalent formula is: AuEq = Au + (Ag / (Au Price/Ag Price)).

(3) "Unknown": new structure that doesn't correlate with any of the known structures/veins

(4) There are no results above cut-off grade for 4 holes (ZM-181, ZM-184, ZM-189, ZM-194), so these holes are not listed in the table above.

Please refer also to the attached illustrative images showing the location of the drill holes for the 2024 drilling campaign, a sketch of the main structures for the Las Brisas Target, and long sections showing intercept locations for the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina veins.

Los Albertos Target - Drilling Results Details Previously Announced on September 10, 2024

As noted earlier in this press release, the Company announced the results on September 10, 2024 from the results received from the final assays for 32 drill holes representing 4,790 meters carried out as part of the 2024 infill drilling campaign at the Los Albertos Target. The following table from that press release shows intersections above a cut-off of 4.0 g/t AuEq for the Los Albertos Target. High grade samples above 10 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag are listed as sub-intervals:

Year Target Hole ID Structure

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq g/t 2024 Albertos ZM-150 Ortiz A

60.2 60.6 0.4 4.05 229 6.9 Ortiz A

62.0 62.7 0.8 3.73 22 4.0 Ortiz System

72.1 74.1 2.0 4.77 87 5.9 Including 72.1 72.4 0.3 15.64 533 22.3 Including 73.7 74.1 0.3 10.09 23 10.4 Ortiz System

82.0 82.5 0.5 3.68 210 6.3 Ortiz B

87.3 88.0 0.7 3.21 110 4.6 Manto Antiguo

92.8 94.2 1.3 10.11 41 10.6 Including 93.1 93.5 0.4 29.53 91 30.7 ZM-151 Ortiz System

90.5 102.5 12.0 6.04 92 7.2 Including 101.2 101.8 0.6 15.75 275 19.2 Including 101.8 102.5 0.7 25.94 245 29.0 Ortiz B

91.1 92.8 1.7 5.49 200 8.0 Including 91.1 91.7 0.6 10.35 290 14.0 Manto Antiguo

96.2 98.8 2.6 10.41 153 12.3 Including 96.2 96.8 0.6 5.71 344 10.0 Including 96.8 97.6 0.8 21.41 94 22.6 Unknown

109.6 109.9 0.3 19.25 90 20.4 ZM-152 Ortiz A

49.7 51.0 1.3 4.71 50 5.3 Ortiz System

53.8 54.3 0.5 4.29 366 8.9 Ortiz System

55.6 56.3 0.7 16.36 1,041 29.4 Ortiz System

60.6 60.9 0.3 7.52 227 10.4 Manto Antiguo

81.3 82.6 1.3 16.54 93 17.7 Including 81.3 81.9 0.7 22.70 155 24.6 Including 81.9 82.6 0.6 10.38 32 10.8 Ortiz B

109.0 109.3 0.3 7.77 31 8.2 ZM-153 Unknown

90.2 91.0 0.9 5.61 11 5.8 Including 90.2 90.5 0.3 15.30 30 15.7 Manto Antiguo

98.1 100.0 1.9 2.58 237 5.5 Including 98.1 98.7 0.5 3.30 314 7.2 Unknown

106.4 107.2 0.8 7.59 7 7.7 ZM-154 Ortiz System

42.3 43.4 1.2 8.89 10 9.0 Including 42.9 43.4 0.6 12.89 16 13.1 Ortiz System

58.7 59.0 0.3 7.88 187 10.2 Ortiz B

113.8 114.1 0.3 14.21 385 19.0 Ortiz B

116.7 118.0 1.3 21.75 465 27.6 Including 117.2 117.6 0.4 37.60 1,190 52.5 Including 117.6 118.0 0.5 28.24 31 28.6 ZM-155 Unknown

47.5 48.9 1.4 3.86 28 4.2 Manto Antiguo_Upper

125.0 125.5 0.5 6.64 48 7.2 Manto Antiguo

139.6 140.1 0.5 5.60 17 5.8 ZM-156 Ortiz System

50.4 51.7 1.4 20.66 62 21.4 Including 50.4 50.8 0.4 53.51 154 55.4 Ortiz System

53.2 53.9 0.7 13.04 157 15.0 Ortiz System

68.1 68.8 0.7 7.06 56 7.8 Ortiz System

71.6 71.9 0.3 5.32 54 6.0 Ortiz System

94.9 95.6 0.7 5.82 59 6.6 Ortiz System

141.5 141.8 0.3 4.84 263 8.1 Ortiz B

147.1 149.4 2.3 7.51 537 14.2 Including 147.1 147.6 0.5 12.77 324 16.8 Including 147.6 148.6 1.1 6.18 274 9.6 ZM-157 Ortiz System

64.3 64.7 0.4 9.57 33 10.0 Ortiz A

71.9 73.7 1.8 5.80 415 11.0 Including 71.9 72.3 0.4 3.43 281 6.9 Including 72.3 73.0 0.7 8.03 367 12.6 Ortiz System

78.3 78.8 0.5 6.05 287 9.6 Manto Antiguo

84.8 85.7 0.9 9.49 155 11.4 Including 85.2 85.7 0.5 14.31 202 16.8 ZM-158 Manto Antiguo_E

46.8 49.7 3.0 7.67 150 9.5 Including 46.8 47.3 0.5 14.31 15 14.5 Including 47.7 48.3 0.5 16.18 756 25.6 Including 49.4 49.7 0.4 11.16 40 11.7 Unknown

56.5 56.8 0.3 12.81 374 17.5 Manto Antiguo

83.3 84.6 1.3 6.87 9 7.0 ZM-159 Manto Antiguo_E

42.9 44.3 1.4 4.99 124 6.5 Including 43.6 44.3 0.7 4.88 228 7.7 Manto Antiguo

58.6 59.4 0.8 4.02 24 4.3 Manto Antiguo

60.6 62.1 1.6 7.74 890 18.9 Including 61.7 62.1 0.4 22.37 2,752 56.8 Ortiz B

131.4 132.2 0.7 20.80 387 25.6 ZM-160 Unknown

13.5 13.9 0.5 44.71 1,889 68.3 Unknown

16.5 17.6 1.1 10.62 93 11.8 Including 16.9 17.6 0.7 12.90 142 14.7 ZM-161 Porvenir

55.7 56.4 0.7 3.10 73 4.0

69.0 72.9 3.9 3.89 224 6.7 Including 69.0 69.7 0.7 5.07 400 10.1 Including 69.7 70.3 0.6 3.86 307 7.7 Including 72.2 72.9 0.8 9.62 495 15.8 Manto Antiguo

75.6 77.8 2.1 7.13 317 11.1 Including 75.6 76.0 0.4 17.16 21 17.4 Including 77.0 77.4 0.4 10.60 1,484 29.2 Including 77.4 77.8 0.3 10.80 86 11.9 ZM-162 Unknown

3.0 6.7 3.7 7.12 10 7.2 Including 4.1 4.9 0.8 16.13 13 16.3 Unknown

32.7 33.1 0.4 8.21 44 8.8 Ortiz System

42.7 43.1 0.4 11.07 109 12.4 Porvenir

52.4 53.2 0.8 11.75 201 14.3 Including 52.8 53.2 0.4 17.53 380 22.3 ZM-163 Manto Antiguo_E

38.5 39.0 0.5 8.81 161 10.8 Ortiz B

111.7 112.3 0.5 7.11 264 10.4 Ortiz B

115.2 116.1 0.8 4.38 16 4.6 ZM-164 Porvenir

24.5 25.0 0.5 5.11 19 5.3

28.6 29.5 0.9 8.03 42 8.5 Including 28.6 28.9 0.3 18.21 82 19.2 Ortiz A

53.5 54.2 0.7 4.81 45 5.4 Ortiz B

95.1 97.0 1.9 5.66 56 6.4 Including 95.1 95.7 0.6 15.64 86 16.7 Ortiz System

98.4 98.7 0.3 5.62 133 7.3 ZM-165 Unknown

17.2 17.8 0.6 43.75 42 44.3 Porvenir

47.6 48.0 0.4 23.28 64 24.1 Ortiz System

55.4 55.7 0.4 8.40 2 8.4 Ortiz System

57.6 58.0 0.4 9.75 25 10.1 Manto Antiguo

64.6 65.7 1.1 4.27 203 6.8 Including 64.6 65.0 0.4 9.54 578 16.8 ZM-166 Unknown

3.1 3.7 0.6 20.15 180 22.4 Ortiz System

39.7 40.4 0.7 5.71 12 5.9 Including 40.0 40.4 0.4 10.80 22 11.1 ZM-167 Manto Antiguo_E

30.6 32.5 2.0 6.94 79 7.9 ZM-168 Unknown

2.0 2.6 0.7 16.07 230 18.9 Porvenir

28.1 28.7 0.6 4.66 7 4.8 Ortiz System

35.6 36.2 0.6 4.69 104 6.0 ZM-169 Unknown

2.8 4.6 1.8 4.68 55 5.4 Including 4.2 4.6 0.4 4.76 183 7.0 Unknown

7.0 7.8 0.8 24.39 190 26.8 Porvenir

54.4 54.7 0.4 4.11 862 14.9 ZM-170 Ortiz System

33.4 33.8 0.4 6.83 27 7.2 Porvenir

139.0 139.3 0.3 7.02 497 13.2 Ortiz System

148.6 150.6 2.0 3.63 108 5.0 Including 148.6 149.1 0.5 9.02 305 12.8 Including 150.3 150.6 0.3 7.12 168 9.2 ZM-171 Porvenir

105.7 106.2 0.5 7.27 512 13.7 ZM-172 Manto Antiguo_E

3.3 3.6 0.3 23.47 398 28.4 ZM-173 Manto Antiguo_E

1.1 2.1 1.0 14.97 137 16.7 Including 1.1 1.5 0.4 37.27 169 39.4 Ortiz B

158.3 159.0 0.7 4.43 13 4.6 Including 158.7 159.0 0.3 9.63 27 10.0 ZM-174 Unknown

9.4 11.8 2.4 12.88 437 18.3 Including 10.6 11.8 1.1 17.06 791 26.9 Unknown

43.9 44.2 0.3 10.54 82 11.6 Porvenir

87.1 87.6 0.4 5.31 204 7.9 Ortiz B

129.3 129.8 0.5 6.13 200 8.6 ZM-175 Unknown

15.4 17.2 1.8 4.15 65 5.0 Including 16.6 17.2 0.6 8.24 165 10.3 Ortiz B

143.2 143.5 0.3 8.71 6 8.8 ZM-176 Unknown

7.8 8.3 0.5 4.47 7 4.6 Ortiz B

185.8 186.3 0.5 10.03 7 10.1 ZM-177 Ortiz B

134.0 134.9 0.9 6.97 35 7.4 Including 134.0 134.5 0.6 5.76 14 5.9 Including 134.5 134.9 0.3 9.05 72 10.0 ZM-178 Unknown

0.0 1.9 1.9 3.30 71 4.2 Porvenir

189.7 190.1 0.4 3.77 84 4.8 ZM-179 Porvenir

20.2 21.0 0.8 5.66 188 8.0 Including 20.2 20.6 0.4 11.32 387 16.2 Ortiz B

141.9 142.4 0.5 2.47 332 6.6 ZM-180 Unknown

19.5 20.5 1.0 6.04 114 7.5 Including 19.5 19.9 0.4 11.43 295 15.1 El Ortiz A

59.8 60.5 0.7 4.01 5 4.1 El Ortiz B

128.3 128.7 0.4 6.57 251 9.7 ZM-182 Unknown

66.4 66.7 0.3 9.25 20 9.5

Notes to Los Albertos table:

(1) The intervals are core lengths. The true widths are estimated to be 80% to 90% of the lengths.

(2) Equivalent gold grades (AuEq g/t) were calculated using prices of US$2,000/oz gold and US$25.00/oz silver. Gold equivalent formula: AuEq = Au + (Ag / (Au Price/Ag Price)).

(3) "Unknown": new structure that doesn't correlate with any of the known structures/veins

Qualified Person

Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, QMR, FGS, Senior Consulting Geologist to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release. Verification including a review of the quality assurance and quality control samples, and review of the applicable assay databases and assay certificates.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The drill samples from the Project were prepared by SGS Labs (ISO 9001:2015) at their laboratory in Medellin, Colombia, and assayed by them at their laboratory in El Callao, Lima, Peru. Gold was assayed by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish. Samples over 6.0 g/t gold were re-assayed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed in a multi-element package by aqua regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Silver samples above 100 g/t were re-assayed by multi-acid digestion and AAS finish. Blank, standard and duplicate samples were routinely inserted for quality assurance and quality control.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. On March 27, 2025, the Company celebrated the first anniversary of the graduation of its listing to Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals recently commenced mining operations at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21% interest in RNR and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has recently been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including exploration programs, expected exploration results and mineral resource estimates. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.





Attachment 1. Zancudo Project Main Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/248584_1c1c623154e448b8_001full.jpg





Attachment 2. 3D Structural Sketch of the Las Brisas Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/248584_1c1c623154e448b8_002full.jpg

Attachment 3. Map showing the location of the drill holes for the Las Brisas 2024 drilling campaign

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/248584_1c1c623154e448b8_003full.jpg





Attachment 4. Long-section showing the ore-shoot on the Manto Antiguo vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/248584_1c1c623154e448b8_004full.jpg

Attachment 5. Long-section showing the ore-shoot on the Santa Catalina vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9396/248584_1c1c623154e448b8_005full.jpg

