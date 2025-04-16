Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for five reverse circulation drill holes GC25-42 to GC25-46, totalling 757.4m.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-43 intersected 22.86m of 3.34 g/t Au, including 3.04m of 16.01 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-42 intersected 28.95m of 1.92 g/t Au, including 1.52m of 5.22 g/t Au and including 4.57m of 3.65 g/t Au.

Holes GC25-45 and GC25-46, the two northernmost holes testing the Tyro Main Zone, intersected weak mineralization without significant gold intercepts, it is hypothesized that gold grades should improve at depth keeping the zone open to the northwest.

Tyro Main Zone remains open at depth, northeast towards Frisco Graben, and southwest.

Assays are pending for an additional eight completed drill holes (approximately 1,520m), and the drill program is ongoing.

"These near-surface, higher-grade intercepts continue to support our view that the Tyro Main Zone has the potential to be one of the highest grade open-pittable projects in northwest Arizona and have grades well above the nearest permitted open-pit deposit," stated CEO, Quentin Mai. "A portion of the completed drill holes with pending assay results include the first holes drilled into the Frisco Graben, which is only one of the multiple large-scale targets on the project."





Figure 1: Preliminary Tyro Main Zone Long Section showing results from the 2025 RC drill program, previous drill results, trenches and 200-Level Sampling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/248683_dc16769e14575a93_002full.jpg

Notes:

Drill holes GC21-13 to GC21-16 released October 25, 2021 (link here)

Underground chip-channel sampling results released April 28, 2022 (link here)

Drill holes GC23-23 to GC23-28 released February 28, 2023 (link here)

Surface trench results released July 11, 2024 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-30 to GC24-31 released January 15, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-29, GC24-32 to GC24-36 released January 23, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-38 and GC25-39 released March 19, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-37, GC25-40 and GC25-41 released April 3, 2025 (link here)

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-42 120.40 149.35 28.95 1.92 incl. 128.02 129.54 1.52 5.22 and incl. 135.64 140.21 4.57 3.65 GC25-43 89.92 112.78 22.86 3.34 incl. 97.54 100.58 3.04 16.01 incl. 99.06 100.58 1.52 23.50

Notes:

No significant gold intercepts in holes GC25-44, GC25-45, and GC25-46.

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 75-80% of downhole width.





Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/248683_dc16769e14575a93_003full.jpg

Summary

The H1 2025 drill program has been designed to provide the data necessary for a potential maiden resource from the Tyro Main Zone and complete an initial test of the Frisco Graben, while at the same time, increasing the Company's understanding of the mineralization. The program is currently planned for 5,000m but may expand based on success and available funds. The results in this release are from five holes (757.4m), an additional 8 drill holes have been completed, and assays are pending (approximately 1,520m). Drilling is ongoing.

A key takeaway from the holes in this release is that gold mineralization within the Tyro Main Zone appears to be concentrated in zones plunging to the northeast, toward the northern end of the project and southwest, from the center of the zone. Results continue to return gold grades exceeding the target grade (plus 2 g/t Au) and continue to appear over meaningful widths with multiple plus 5 g/t Au intervals within the results.

Hole GC25-42

Hole GC25-42 was drilled about 50m northeast of Hole GC25-41 and roughly at the same elevation (Figure 1). The hole encountered a zone of strong quartz vein, breccia and veinlets over 28.95m containing 1.92 g/t Au (true width ~22m). Figure 3 suggests good vein continuity from approximately 740m ASL to the surface, a vertical distance of about 140 metres.

Results from this hole continue to demonstrate a several-metre-wide hydrothermal breccia, partially developed on the Tyro 200 Level, hosted within a broad envelope of quartz stockwork. These mineralized packages are defined by strong propylitic alteration and moderate to strong silicification.





Figure 3: Hole GC25-42 Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/248683_dc16769e14575a93_004full.jpg

Hole GC25-43

This hole was drilled about 40 metres north of Hole GC25-42 and about 60 metres higher. The mineralized zone is similar to adjacent intercepts and consists of sub-parallel veins and vein breccia enveloped is quartz stockwork hosted by chloritized and silicified Precambrian granite. Hole GC25-43 intersected 22.9m at 3.34 g/t Au with a true width of about 18 metres. Surface exposures of the mineralized zone, about 100 metres higher and adjacent to the north end of the shallow slot pit, contain closely spaced chalcedony-adularia-calcite veins with Trench 15 (Figure 1) containing 9.2 metres at 1.81 g/t Au.





Figure 4: Hole GC25-43 Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/248683_dc16769e14575a93_005full.jpg

Hole GC25-44

Hole GC25-44 targeted the Tyro Main zone about 90 metres beneath Hole GC24-32 (51.2m @ 1.21 g/t Au) and encountered a few intervals of quartz veinlets hosted by moderately altered Precambrian granite. The estimated pierce point for GC25-44 is about 50m northeast of GC25-43 (this Press Release; Figure 1). The absence of significant quartz veins here suggests that the weakly mineralized zone identified in GC24-33 extends into this area but may be limited to the northeast by broad vein intercepts > 100m below the surface (assays pending). Mapping and sampling of the Tyro Main vein segment (Figure 2) have indicated that there is a roughly 100m interval where the vein has diminished in width. Additional drilling is necessary to define this complexity.

Hole GC25-45 and GC25-46

Two holes were drilled, GC25-45 and -46, about 60m northeast of GC21-13 (12.2m @ 1.67 g/t Au) and about 15m northeast of Trench 13 (4.7m @ 7.64 g/t Au), and within 50m of the northeast boundary of the patented claims. The projection of the Tyro vein system is concealed by alluvial gravel. Hole GC25-45 traversed a broad zone of strong propylitic alteration with minor quartz veinlets; no significant values were observed. Hole GC25-46 was drilled to the north and across the same zone but at a greater depth. This hole encountered similar alteration and weak veining with only weakly anomalous gold values. Subsequent drilling in the area, i.e. Hole GC25-49, and about 100m southwest of Hole GC25-45, encountered strong veining at about 100m below the surface (assays pending). These holes position between the NE Tyro zone (Hole GC24-34 with 42.8m @ 2.50 g/t Au) and the intersection with the Frisco Mine fault (aka Frisco Graben target) support additional and deeper drilling in the immediate area.





Figure 5: Looking North at the Historical Tyro Open-Pit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/248683_dc16769e14575a93_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of 15cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 3 to 5kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner, Kinross, is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.