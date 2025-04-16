Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the company has mandated Norda Stelo to begin the environmental baseline studies on the Perron project.

The baseline study aims to assess the environmental conditions of the impacted area prior to the construction of a proposed project and will document the existing environmental conditions of the area including air, water, soil and biotic resources. This information will allow for future planning and development of the Perron Project while minimizing impacts and will support the submission of an environmental and social impact study. The 2025 work plan will also aim to obtain various information related to surface and groundwater, as well as the characterization of aquatic, humid and natural environments.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration commented, "This is a significant step in advancing the Perron project on the pathway to production. We are pleased to have commissioned a firm like Norda Stelo and are excited to begin the work. Following the preparation of our PEA study, starting the environmental baseline is the logical next step in the development of the Perron Project."

Cantore continued, "We remain committed to finding additional gold ounces through our on-going fully funded exploration program which provides our shareholders with blue sky. Amex is clearly pursuing a dual path of development and exploration."

Norda Stelo has built a solid reputation as a leader in the mining industry, both in Canada and abroad. They specialize in the development of mining projects in Quebec, such as basic environmental studies, environmental and social impact studies, technical studies, restoration plans and environmental permits. They have been involved in over 120 projects related to the environmental and social management of various infrastructure projects. Norda Stelo has successfully contributed to the development and environmental optimization of numerous operating mines in Quebec.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project comprises 117 contiguous claims (45.18 km²) and hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent Perron West Project-which includes 48 claims (17.37 km²) in Quebec and 35 claims (134.55 km²) in Ontario-the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 197.52 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several milling operations owned by major gold producers.

