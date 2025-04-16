Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 15 April 2025 were:

564.03p Capital only
566.35p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 20,615 ordinary shares on 15th April 2025, the Company now has 96,380,011 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 21,548,927 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2025 PR Newswire
