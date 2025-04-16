MEXC Announces Official Listing of PAWS (PAWS)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of PAWS (PAWS) on April 16, 2025(UTC). This move underscores MEXC's ongoing commitment to supporting diverse blockchain ecosystems and providing users with access to high-quality, emerging crypto assets.

PAWS is a SocialFi project with over 85 million users. It began as the #1 mini-app on Telegram and later migrated to the Solana blockchain to achieve full decentralization. Users earn PAWS points by participating in group discussions, consuming content, completing tasks, and inviting friends. The project introduces a new attention economy, where meaningful engagement translates into tangible value.

$PAWS is the native utility token of the PAWS ecosystem, forming the foundation for user participation and long-term growth. It enables holders to engage in platform governance, vote on key decisions, and shape the project's direction. As a marker of social identity, $PAWS fosters stronger community interaction. It also bridges value across different blockchain ecosystems and anchors the SocialFi model by combining social engagement with financial incentives. Serving as both a medium of value and a core incentive, $PAWS drives user activity and ecosystem development.

MEXC has established itself as a leading exchange by consistently offering users early access to high-potential crypto assets. In 2024 alone, the platform listed 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC led the industry with 461 spot listings between November 1, 2024, and February 15, 2025. During this period, the exchange maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six platforms, demonstrating its agility in capturing emerging market trends.

Looking ahead, MEXC remains focused on expanding its asset offerings and helping users seize timely opportunities in the fast-evolving crypto landscape.

For more information about the listing, please refer to the official announcement .

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

